Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Friday said that peace in the Middle East “can only be achieved through a two-state solution” of Israel and Palestine, as he attended an event at the Palestinian embassy in Nicosia alongside politicians and diplomats ahead of Sunday’s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people.

“A single and territorial contiguous Palestinian state, uniting Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as is capital, would benefit the Palestinians and enhance the security of the region as a whole,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Republic of Cyprus was “one of the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine” in 1988, and said that since then, it has “remained faithful to the principles of international law and the Palestinian people’s legitimate expectations”.

On this front, he made reference to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to Cyprus last month, describing it as “clear evidence of the close ties between our two people”.

“In this light, the deteriorating situation in the West Bank is of serious concern. Cyprus strongly condemns the ongoing and escalating settler violence against Palestinian civilians and recalls that settlements are illegal under international law and constitute an obstacle to peace,” he said.

Stefanou: World is plagued by wars, invasions, occupations

Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou at the Palestinian embassy in Nicosia

Akel leader Stefanos Stefanou, meanwhile, said that “we live in a very unjust world which is increasingly plagued by wars, invasions, occupations”, and that “that is why we need to intensify our fight and we need to insist especially on the fifth for freedom in Palestine”.

This, he said, must bring about an “end to the polices of the State of Israel which violate international law, violate agreements which have been reached”.

“Especially for us, this is doubly imperative, because the Cypriot people, Cyprus, are also victims of invasion, occupation, colonisation, and attempts at ethnic cleansing. This is why we join our voices with the voices of the Palestinian people, demanding justice in Palestine, demanding justice in Cyprus, demanding justice throughout the world,” he said.

Palestinian ambassador Abdallah Attari said that “the policy of Israeli governments is the same from 1948 until today” and described that policy as “an ongoing genocide from the Nakba until now”. The Nakba was the ethnic cleansing and mass expulsion from their homes of Palestinians by the newly independent State of Israel in 1948.

“The one state, as you can see, which has become a superpower in the Middle East with nuclear weapons already, is Israel,” he said.