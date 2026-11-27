Services slump drags Cyprus economic sentiment down

Cyprus’ economic confidence weakened for a third consecutive month in November 2026, with the Economics Research Centre of the University of Cyprus (CypERC) reporting a 1.6-point decline in its Economic Sentiment Indicator, mainly due to deteriorating business confidence in the services sector.

The indicator fell compared with October, although it remained slightly above its long-term average of 100 points, suggesting that economic activity continues to show some resilience in the short term.

CypERC said the decline was driven primarily by weaker assessments among services businesses, while a slight deterioration in retail trade and consumer confidence also contributed, but to a much smaller extent.

Business confidence improved in construction, mainly because companies gave more positive assessments of their ongoing projects.

By contrast, consumer confidence weakened for the third month in a row, with households becoming increasingly pessimistic about their future financial position and less willing to make major purchases in the coming months.

The Economic Uncertainty Indicator remained relatively high, close to its October level.

Although business uncertainty eased slightly, consumer uncertainty increased across all household income groups for a second consecutive month.

CypERC warned that weakening consumer confidence, elevated uncertainty and businesses’ expectations of further increases in selling prices reflected continuing pressure on real incomes, potentially affecting the pace of economic growth.

Services businesses report weaker conditions

The deterioration in the services sector reflected less favourable assessments of companies’ current economic situation and turnover over the previous three months compared with October.

This came despite an upward revision in expectations for turnover during the next quarter.

Businesses also revised downwards their employment expectations, ending a four-month period of improvement.

At the same time, expectations for selling prices increased further in November, reaching their highest level in almost two years.

The findings suggest that companies in the sector are anticipating further price increases even as their assessment of current business conditions weakens.

Retailers face pressure from rising stocks

Business confidence in retail trade edged down because of less favourable assessments of current conditions, particularly the level of stocks held by businesses.

Although retailers’ assessments of sales over the previous three months were less negative than in October, their responses indicated an upward trend in inventories, weighing on confidence.

Expectations for sales remained relatively stable following October’s improvement, while estimates for orders placed with suppliers improved again.

Retailers’ employment expectations remained unchanged for a fourth consecutive month, indicating that businesses do not anticipate significant changes in staffing levels over the coming months.

However, selling-price expectations increased for a second consecutive month, reaching their highest level in around three and a half years.

Construction confidence improves

Construction was the only sector among those surveyed to record a clear improvement in business confidence.

Companies gave more positive assessments of both building activity over the previous three months and their ongoing projects compared with October.

Assessments of ongoing projects reached their highest level in 11 months, providing the main boost to the sector’s confidence indicator.

Employment expectations also remained positive, continuing at levels recorded over the previous five months.

Although businesses revised their selling-price expectations downwards in November, these remained relatively high, pointing to continued upward pressure on construction prices.

Manufacturing remains unchanged

Business confidence in manufacturing remained at October’s negative level, with only marginal changes in the individual components of the indicator.

The sector therefore continued to lag behind construction, while services and retail trade both recorded weaker confidence.

CypERC said selling-price expectations had increased further in services and retail trade, while remaining relatively high in construction and manufacturing.

The overall pattern suggested that inflationary pressures are continuing to pass through the economy, with businesses anticipating further increases in the prices they charge.

Consumers increasingly pessimistic about the economy

Households’ assessments of their recent financial situation and the country’s overall economic position remained unchanged at October’s negative levels.

However, consumers revised downwards their expectations for their household finances for a third consecutive month.

Their outlook for the country’s general economic conditions, including the labour market, was just as pessimistic as in October.

In both October and November, a higher proportion of consumers expected the country’s economic conditions to deteriorate and unemployment to increase in the coming months than in September.

Consumers also reported stronger upward price trends over the previous 12 months.

Expectations for prices over the coming months remained close to October’s elevated levels, with most households anticipating that prices would continue rising at the same or a faster pace.

Intentions to make major purchases over the next 12 months weakened compared with October, indicating greater caution among households over discretionary spending.

By contrast, consumers’ attitudes towards saving over the coming months became less negative than in the previous month.