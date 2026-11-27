Livestock workers affected by the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak will receive €3.5 million in compensation under a proposal approved by the cabinet on Friday.

The proposal, submitted jointly by the agriculture and labour ministries, aims to compensate livestock workers for lost income and help affected livestock farms resume operations.

The funding will cover beneficiaries’ previous earnings and the corresponding contributions to the relevant funds.

Compensation will be provided for up to 12 months from the date the farm tested positive for FMD or until at least 30 per cent of its livestock has been replenished, whichever comes first.

For periods during which beneficiaries have received unemployment benefits, the labour ministry will cover the difference between the benefit and their previous salary.

Compensation will be paid in two stages, depending on when animals are ordered and delivered and when breeding begins.

Affected farmers have been invited to express their interest in resuming operations by December 30.

The measure is the latest in a series of government initiatives to support the livestock sector following the FMD outbreak in February, which led to the culling of more than 80,000 animals.