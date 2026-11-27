The Chinese embassy in Cyprus on Thursday launched the ‘China Salon’, a quarterly forum aimed at fostering dialogue on developments in China and its relations with Cyprus.

Organised in cooperation with the Politeia Centre for Socio-Political Thought, the inaugural event focused on the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Shenzhen.

Speakers included Chinese ambassador to Cyprus Yang Yudong and former Justice Minister Anna Kokkidi-Prokopiou.

The event brought together representatives from Cyprus’ political and social spheres, including diplomats and journalists, to exchange views on recent developments in China.

Addressing the audience, Yang noted that 2026 marked the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

He said the party had grown from around 50 members at the time of its founding to more than 100 million members and over 5.4 million grassroots organisations, making it the world’s largest ruling Marxist party.

(Photo: Johanna Pauls)

The party’s latest plenary session took place in Beijing from October 26 to 29. Among its principal outcomes was the adoption of a Central Committee resolution on the party’s self-governance, which Yang described as embodying the essence of its historical experience.

The ambassador also discussed the Apec summit held in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19, attended by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Held under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community for Shared Prosperity”, the summit focused on openness, innovation and cooperation.

According to figures presented at the event, 321 meetings and events were held during Apec’s ‘Year of China’, attracting more than 10,000 international representatives.

The summit’s outcomes included a framework for cooperation on the digitalisation of trade, an updated Apec connectivity plan and a declaration on harnessing digital and emerging technologies to promote employment and prosperity.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also announced several initiatives, including $20 million in funding for practical cooperation within Apec and the establishment of a centre for Asia-Pacific community studies in Shenzhen.

The China Salon will be held quarterly, providing a platform for continued discussion on developments in China and its relations with Cyprus.