’Tis time for pantomime! The Christmas season is practically synonymous with pantomime and this year, Stage One Theatre Group in Emba brings another show filled with comedy and song to Paphos audiences. In English, of course.

The Camelot & the Knights of the Desks production will open at the theatre on December 6 and run until December 12. Written and directed by Sian M Williams, the story is set in Cyprus in the days of yore, taking audiences back to a time after King Arthur left the shores of England – not for Avalon as legend has it – but in fact for this Mediterranean gem.

Here, says the story, he lived with his new wife, Queen Abelle, his daughter Lady Penelope, and numerous brave and gallant knights in a new Camelot where, due to space restrictions, a desk replaced the famous round table.

The story begins after King Arthur has died and Queen Abelle is now in charge. Feeling undervalued and ignored, Merlin the wizard is very disgruntled and out for revenge. With the help of Sir Galabad, he kidnaps Sir Lovesalot and demands a ransom. In the ensuing panic, an unlikely hero arrives in time to lead the rescue party across the Slightly Salted Sea, and through the Barren land, where they come across an Oasis, before they finally reach the secret hideaway in the Jolly Jungle by following the yellow brick wall.

Get ready for delightful dances, catchy songs, colourful costumes and in true pantomime fashion, plenty of corny jokes.

Camelot & the Knights of the Desks

Annual pantomime production. December 6, 8-12. Stage One Theatre, Emba, Paphos. Opening night: 3pm. 7.30pm. €15 adults, €8 children. In English. www.stageonetheatre.net