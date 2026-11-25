Cyprus is expected to end 2026 with a single-digit decline in tourist arrivals and revenue, although both are forecast to remain above 2024 levels, Deputy Tourism Minister Costas Koumis said this week, describing this year as the industry’s most difficult in decades.

Speaking at the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) annual tourism conference in Nicosia, Koumis said 2026 had initially been expected to deliver another record year before external developments disrupted demand.

Instead, the industry faced what he described as its biggest tourism crisis in decades, with regional instability and changing travel patterns affecting bookings, particularly during March and April.

Nevertheless, he expects the year to finish with a single-digit fall in both arrivals and revenue compared with 2025, which was Cyprus’ strongest year on record.

The latest figures from the state statistical service support that assessment. Tourist arrivals reached 3.91 million between January and October 2026, down 5.6 per cent from 4.14m during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, tourism revenue totalled €2.32 billion in the first eight months, compared with €2.47bn a year earlier, a decline of 6.2 per cent.

The figures follow a record 2025, when Cyprus welcomed 4.53m tourists and generated €3.696bn in revenue, increases of 12.2 per cent and 15.2 per cent respectively.

For Koumis, the recovery from the sharper losses recorded earlier this year demonstrates the industry’s ability to withstand external shocks, despite Cyprus’ distance from major European tourism markets.

However, he argued that the country’s next challenge was not simply returning to record arrivals, but preparing an industry capable of competing well beyond 2030.

He identified six priorities: competitiveness, infrastructure, destination management, sustainability, technology and artificial intelligence, and investment in people.

On infrastructure, Koumis pointed to the EU’s 2028–2034 Multiannual Financial Framework as an opportunity to upgrade public and private facilities supporting tourism.

He also stressed that sustainability was no longer an optional consideration, but a necessity requiring a balance between economic activity, environmental protection and social cohesion.

Meanwhile, the deputy ministry is expanding its use of artificial intelligence, including improvements to the Tourism Observatory and new promotional activities.

One example is its digital promotional material featuring Aphrodite, which Koumis cited as part of efforts to make Cyprus’ tourism marketing more innovative.

He said travellers were increasingly looking for authentic experiences and paying closer attention to sustainability and technological developments when choosing destinations.

The same message came from Stek president Akis Vavlitis, who argued that the industry’s success could no longer be judged solely by the number of people arriving on the island.

Instead, he said greater attention should be paid to the economic value generated by tourism, including the benefits for local communities, workers and businesses.

“The success of a destination will no longer be assessed solely on the basis of arrival numbers, but also on its real economic impact and the added value it creates,” he said.

Vavlitis argued that the decisions taken now would determine how competitive Cyprus remains after 2030, particularly in infrastructure, workforce development, technology and the quality of the tourism experience.

He also called for practical proposals that businesses and public authorities could put into use, rather than another conference producing little beyond discussion.

For the industry, the challenge extends to how visitors reach Cyprus in the first place.

Hermes Airports director of aviation development, marketing and communication Maria Kouroupi identified emerging markets in the East as potential sources of future growth.

She said India’s aviation market was expected to expand by more than 6 per cent annually over the next decade, compared with approximately 5.3 per cent in Southeast Asia and 4 per cent in Gulf countries.

The projections point to markets Cyprus could seek to develop, although they do not represent forecasts for tourist arrivals to the island.

Kouroupi also argued that airlines and destinations increasingly needed to respond to travellers seeking particular experiences, rather than promoting destinations alone.

These could include winter sunshine, sporting activities and opportunities for remote working, offering Cyprus ways to attract different visitors and extend tourism activity beyond the summer months.

Meanwhile, Maria Gatsou, director-general of the Greek Tourism Confederation (Sete), highlighted the longstanding cooperation between the Greek and Cypriot tourism industries.

She said that “both countries faced similar challenges in maintaining competitiveness and attracting international visitors whose preferences were changing.”