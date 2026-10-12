After a long absence from the city, Monsieur Doumani return to Limassol, at PSI Foundation, for a night of adventurous, vibrant music rooted in the traditions of Cyprus and charged with a contemporary spirit.

Expect a dynamic live show where tzouras, trombone and acoustic guitar meet electronics, effects and looping, creating an evolving sound that moves between folk, jazz, rock, psychedelia and the avant-garde. Known for their energetic performances and playful stage presence, the award-winning trio transform familiar Cypriot sounds into something unexpected, hypnotic and unmistakably their own.

Described by The Guardian as “one of the most entertaining, confident and inventive groups in the scene”, Monsieur Doumani have been redefining Mediterranean music since their formation in 2012 in Nicosia. Blending diverse influences with deep roots in Cypriot tradition, they create music that reflects the pulse of modern society while evoking timeless folk spirit.

Presented as part of the parallel programme of the “Bill Viola. Unspoken” exhibition, the concert offers another perspective on the relationship between memory, cultural identity and contemporary artistic expression.

Through their experimental approach to Cypriot folk music, Monsieur Doumani explore how traditions evolve, carrying traces of the past while responding to the realities of the present. Their music draws on a collective cultural memory, a dimension that also resonates with Bill Viola’s exploration of shared human experiences, ritual and the enduring significance of images and gestures across generations.

General event information

Venue: PSI Foundation, Synergatismou 27, 3010 Limassol

PSI Foundation, Synergatismou 27, 3010 Limassol Date & Time: Sunday, October 18, 2026 | 6.30pm

Sunday, October 18, 2026 | 6.30pm Participation: Free

Advance registration is required, via one of the following: