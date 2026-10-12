Revamped showroom heralds new era for Pilakoutas Group, BMW

A new era is dawning for the Pilakoutas Group and BMW in Cyprus, with the Group having unveiled its fully refurbished showroom for the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands in Nicosia, adopting the international BMW Retail.Next philosophy.

Bernhard Kuhnt, Senior Vice President of the BMW Group, and Dr Alexander Wehr, President & CEO of the BMW Group Central and South-Eastern Europe, attended the revamped showroom’s presentation event as official guests, whilst executives from the BMW Group were also present.

BMW’s new Retail.Next showroom is designed around how customers interact with the brand, through a new, personalised service. Architecture and technology work in tandem, creating an environment that allows visitors to explore BMW models, discover customisation options and experience the brand in a direct and interactive way. This approach bridges the physical and digital worlds, transforming the showroom from a car display area into a comprehensive experiential space.

In his address, Pilakoutas Group CEO Charalambos Pilakoutas highlighted the strong partnership with BMW that has spanned four generations. “Our journey with BMW has been built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to excellence,” he said. “It is founded on the BMW Group’s trust in our Group and, above all, the trust of thousands of customers who have chosen us over the decades,” he continued.

“They have been our co-drivers on this long journey of growth and progress. This trust also places the greatest responsibility on us: to evolve continuously. To invest in our people, our facilities, new technologies and the quality of the experience we offer. This new showroom is yet another tangible expression of this commitment.”

Speaking on behalf of the BMW Group, BMW Group Senior Vice President Kuhnt also hailed the collaboration. “What sets the BMW importer in Cyprus apart is the combination of a genuine, personal approach with the highest standards of professionalism,” he noted. “All of this has culminated in the impressive showroom we are now standing in, which perfectly embodies the shared values of the BMW Group and the Pilakoutas Group.”

During the new showroom’s unveiling, the spotlight was on four new BMW models that expressed the vision of the Neue Klasse, BMW’s new era of technology and design: the all-new BMW i3 and the all-new BMW X5, which were unveiled for the first time; the new BMW 7 Series; and the new BMW iX3, which debuted just a few months ago and is the first production model of the new Neue Klasse generation.

The evening concluded with a dinner for guests, who also enjoyed a musical performance by popular Cypriot singer Aliki Chrysochou, accompanied by her ensemble, bringing a special artistic touch to the event.

With the BMW Retail.Next showroom, the Pilakoutas Group is taking yet another significant step in its journey with BMW, bringing a fresh international approach to premium automotive retail to Cyprus.

A space that embodies a passion for continuous development has been transformed into a new and exciting customer experience.

A new era for the Pilakoutas Group and BMW has begun.