Cypriot investment firm Demetra Holdings Plc bought back 4,341 of its own shares at an average price of €1.371, the investment company announced on Tuesday.

The purchases were carried out on Monday through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), in accordance with authorisation granted at the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.

The transactions took place on October 12, 2026, and comprised four separate purchases.

Demetra Holdings acquired 490 shares at €1.37 each, followed by 2,000 shares at the same price and a further 1,000 shares, also at €1.37 each.

The remaining 851 shares were purchased at €1.375 apiece, bringing the total number of shares acquired to 4,341 at a weighted average price of €1.371 per share.