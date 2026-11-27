The National Bank of Greece announced on Friday the appointment of Cleopatra Kitti as an independent non-executive member of its board of directors, with effect from November 2026.

According to the bank, Kitti is an INSEAD-certified independent board member with more than 30 years of international experience in corporate governance, geo-economics and international affairs.

She has served as both a member and chairwoman of board committees at systemically important financial institutions and other organisations operating in heavily regulated sectors.

Kitti is also a senior policy adviser at ELIAMEP, the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, and a member of the International Advisory Council of the International Crisis Group.

Alongside these roles, she advises companies, governments and international organisations across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, as well as in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The bank said her appointment would further strengthen the composition and expertise of its board, supporting its commitment to high standards of corporate governance, sustainable development and responsible banking.

Earlier this week, the National Bank of Greece (Cyprus) opened a new branch in Larnaca, strengthening its presence in a city it sees as having significant business and investment potential.

The branch, located at 23 Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, was inaugurated in the presence of MPs, local authority representatives, members of the business community and other local stakeholders.

The bank said the branch had been designed as a modern and welcoming space, placing emphasis on personal contact, prompt service and tailored financial advice.