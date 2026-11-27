Pasyxe summit to focus on tourism resilience and responsible growth

Cyprus’ hotel industry will gather in Nicosia on December 2, 2026, for the 47th Cyprus Hotel Summit and HoReCa Expo, organised by the Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) to examine the international trends, investment opportunities and challenges shaping the future of tourism.

Held at the Hilton Nicosia under the theme ‘Hospitality 2030: Reinvention, Resilience and Responsible Growth’, the annual conference will bring together hospitality professionals, investors, airline representatives and policymakers from Cyprus and abroad.

The programme will focus on the impact of geopolitical developments on tourism, emerging investment trends, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in the hotel industry, including how new technologies could change hotel operations.

Discussions will also examine ways to strengthen Cyprus’ air connectivity, the challenges facing the local hotel sector and the need to adapt the island’s tourism offering to changing travel patterns and visitor expectations.

The conference will consider new travel trends and evolving customer needs, alongside investment opportunities in hospitality and the potential of technology to modernise hotel businesses and improve their operations.

Among the speakers are Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Deputy Tourism Minister Costas Koumis and former deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios.

The event will also feature Steve Heapy, chief executive of airline and tour operator group Jet2 and its holiday business Jet2holidays.

Other speakers from Cyprus and abroad will contribute their expertise on the latest developments, emerging trends and prospects for the tourism and hotel industries.

Alongside the conference, the HoReCa Expo will provide a networking and business platform for hospitality professionals, showcasing innovative products, modern technologies, specialised services and new solutions designed to meet the sector’s changing needs.

The event will also host the Leaders in Hospitality Awards, which recognise excellence, innovation and entrepreneurship across the industry.

The awards honour individuals, organisations and businesses whose achievements and long-standing contributions have helped develop the sector, improve the quality of Cyprus’ tourism offering and strengthen the competitiveness of its hotel industry.

Pasyxe president Yiannos Pantazis said the conference aimed to provide a forum for constructive discussion and the exchange of knowledge on the opportunities and challenges facing tourism.

“Through the discussions and the expertise of participants, we seek to help the hotel industry and the wider tourism sector prepare more effectively for the challenges we may face in the coming years,” Pantazis said.

“Our common objective should be to develop an effective strategy that strengthens the sustainability and resilience of the tourism industry,” he added.