Downtown Nicosia will welcome interactive art, installations, exhibitions and performances as the latest WIP (Work in Progress) Festival launches on October 16. The annual arts and technology event, organised by the CYENS Centre of Excellence, returns, inviting the public, artists and special guests to explore the connection between research, art, science and technology.

Until October 25, this sixth edition will bring together over 60 artists from 15 different countries, presenting more than 50 works. This year’s theme, Flows, explores the currents that shape the world. Water, energy, data, networks, stories and memories come together.

Taking place across old Nicosia, mainly at CYENS but other downtown Nicosia venues as well, the festival will activate the historical centre for ten days. Its official launch is this Friday, with a special series of opening events.

The 2026 exhibition will be open from 6.30pm to 10pm while artistic performances and live music take place across the festival spaces. At the Thinker Maker Space, Filippo Rosati’s performance Cognitive Overload will take place between 6.30pm and 7pm.

Then, the Selas Dance Company by Maria Kamberi will kick off at CYENS, while at 7.45pm Rumba Attack will bring rumba, flamenco and Mediterranean vibes to the Dimarchou Lellou Demetriadi Square. More music will follow by Rami Sarieddine x Tatsuru Arai at CYENS at 8.30pm, followed by the band Nabuma at 9pm at the square and DJ Annie at 10pm.

Throughout the evening, Fork Food Market will operate with vendors Road Buns, Top Dog, Rha Tha Thai and Foofies.

WIP Arts & Technology Festival

Festival with exhibitions, installations, workshops, talks and more. By CYENS. Old Nicosia. October 16- 25. https://2026wip.cyens.org.cy/