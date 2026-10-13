Four people were arrested for various offenses, including illegal stay in the territory of the Republic, causing malicious damage, theft and drink driving as part of preventive police operations on Monday night.

Police said that a total of 526 drivers and 119 passengers were checked as part the operations, while simultaneously, inspections of 39 inspections of premises were carried out, resulting in two complaints.

249 complaints were filed during traffic inspections, 70 of which concerned exceeding the speed limit. A total of 10 vehicles were impounded as part of the operations.

Officers carried out a total of 71 alcohol tests, resulting in four complaints, as well as six preliminary drug tests, without positive results.