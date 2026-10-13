The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will hold a seminar in Limassol on November 9, 2026, covering employment termination, workplace rights and obligations, and Cyprus’ new teleworking legislation.

The seminar, titled “Termination of Employment and Teleworking”, will take place at the Atlantica Miramare hotel from 8.45am to 5.15pm and will be conducted in Greek.

The programme is aimed at business owners, directors and deputy directors of companies and organisations, as well as officers and staff responsible for employment matters within their organisations.

Employment termination will be one of the main topics, with the seminar examining lawful and unlawful dismissal, forced resignation and voluntary departure, as well as the circumstances in which employment termination is covered by the law.

Participants will also examine notice periods, compensation and redundancy-related termination, including the amount payable through the relevant fund.

The programme will cover the relationship between employers and employees, the distinction between employment contracts and contracts for services, and the obligations of both parties.

Relevant rulings by the Industrial Disputes Court will also be presented and analysed as part of the training.

A separate section will focus on the new legislation governing teleworking, including the interpretation and purpose of the law, the costs associated with remote work and employers’ responsibilities.

The seminar will also examine requirements for providing employees with written information about teleworking arrangements, teleworking contracts, and employees’ rights and obligations.

The right to disconnect will be another subject, addressing employees’ ability to disengage from work outside their working hours.

Upon completing the programme, participants are expected to be able to describe the main provisions of Cyprus’ labour legislation and explain how key laws affect their businesses.

They will also be expected to identify employers’ legal obligations, select appropriate ways to implement legislative provisions and explain relevant requirements correctly to company staff.

The training aims to help participants work cooperatively with labour inspectors and employers, including by supporting the timely adoption of legally required measures arising from labour legislation.

Participants will also develop skills in responding effectively to arguments put forward by the other side during discussions.

The programme costs €300, with a €140 subsidy from the Human Resource Development Authority of Cyprus (Anad), reducing the participation fee to €160.

Interested participants must complete the relevant registration form and send it to Keve at [email protected] by Wednesday, November 4, 2026.