Over 15,000 Disy members flocked to polling stations on Saturday to elect the party’s candidate for the 2028 presidential elections.

The two candidates – former party leader Averof Neophytou and incumbent MP George Pamporidis – will hear the results at around by 8pm on Saturday as they are announced at Disy headquarters in Nicosia.

Following the closing of the polling stations, ballot boxes were opened and the counting of votes began.

Polling stations opened at 9am in Cyprus and abroad, and closed at 6pm.

By 5.50pm, only 15,015 or 31 per cent of 48,899 eligible voters had cast their vote, according to Politis.

In 2023, 41 per cent had voted to elect the party’s president, and 34 per cent for the deputy president and vice presidents.

The highest turnout in Saturday’s elections was in Paphos with 36 per cent, followed by Famagusta with 34 per cent and Nicosia 31 per cent, Limassol 27 per cent, Larnaca 30 per cent and voters abroad 18 per cent.