Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou on Saturday morning said that his party is not only electing its candidate for the 2028 presidential elections, but the man who will be the next president of Cyprus, as he cast his ballot in the Nicosia suburb of Ayioi Omologites.

He and incumbent MP George Pamboridis are facing off to be their party’s nominee, with the result of the contest expected to be announced on Saturday evening.

“Once again, Disy and our political family are making history. I call upon our members to head to the polls. I am already observing a high turnout. Today, we are not merely voting for our party’s candidate, I believe we are choosing the next president of the republic,” he said.

Given this position, he said, “for the good of society as a whole, the stakes go beyond just our fellow party members and the friends of Disy”.

“We want a strong economy, with increased family incomes and a lower cost of living for society. Above all, we want a reunified homeland, free of occupying armies. Today, we make a fresh start,” he said.

Neophytou is hoping for a second run for Cyprus’ highest political office, having been Disy’s candidate at the 2023 election, when he was still party leader.

On that occasion, he finished in third place at the election’s first round, behind Akel-backed candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis and eventual winner Nikos Christodoulides, who had defied the party’s choice to back him and stood as an independent candidate.

Pamboridis is expected to vote at Disy’s headquarters in central Nicosia later on Saturday.

Present party leader Annita Demetriou cast her vote in Larnaca on Saturday morning, saying she was proud to take part in process that was happening for the first time in the history of Disy.

“Disy is proving today in practice that our members, our people have the first say in everything,” she said.

Demetriou said that Saturday’s election closed a chapter in “the best possible way”, emphasising that having party members cast their vote left no room for any questioning of their verdict.

In early October, the Disy leader had in early October withdrawn her own name from the contest for the party’s 2028 presidential nomination, leaving Neophytou and Pamborides to compete for the position.

This followed earlier consultations within the party to reach a consensus on the candidate and maintain unity.