Employers’ organisations are awaiting guidance from the legal service on the pension rights of European citizens who worked in Cyprus and now reside in other EU member states, amid concerns that additional costs could undermine the planned pension reform.

Secretary-general of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) Philokypros Rousounides and director-general of the Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) Michalis Antoniou said they were awaiting clarification of the legal framework to ensure that any solution complies with European law while safeguarding the sustainability of the reform and the competitiveness of businesses.

Rousounides said such a development “would not be positive”, as it would significantly increase costs and potentially create difficulties in implementing the reform.

The additional financial burden, he said, could mean that pensions cannot be increased to the extent currently proposed by employers.

Asked whether he considered it fair to extend the proposed pension increases to beneficiaries residing in other EU member states, Rousounides declined to comment pending the outcome of the legal review.

“We need to establish what our obligations are as the Republic of Cyprus and ensure that we act in accordance with the law,” he said, adding that if the obligation to pay these amounts is confirmed, it would significantly complicate the pension reform.

Asked whether there was an alternative way of covering the additional costs without increasing social insurance contributions or limiting pension increases, Rousounides said no specific proposal was currently on the table.

Keve would assess the situation and submit its own recommendations once the legal review had been completed, he added.

He also agreed that the issue was sufficiently significant to justify delaying the reform, although he estimated that the legal review would not take much longer, with greater clarity expected within the next few weeks.

Rousounides stressed that Keve remained supportive of the reform and wanted pensioners to receive increased pensions as soon as possible. However, public finances and the competitiveness of businesses must be protected without imposing additional financial burdens.

For his part, Antoniou said Oev was awaiting guidance from the legal service to establish a protocol that was “both legally sound and acceptable under EU law”, while remaining within the framework of what had already been agreed.

The objective, he said, should be to improve pensions for current and future pensioners to the greatest extent possible without requiring an increase in social insurance contributions or the retirement age.

Regarding the retirement age specifically, however, Antoniou said Oev’s position was that it should begin to increase gradually and painlessly, through small adjustments every few years.