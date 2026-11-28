Founder of the Aristo Developers group and former chairman of the Bank of Cyprus Theodoros Aristodemou died on Friday at the age of 75.

The land developer, based in Paphos, had been active on the island for more than four decades, working on many major projects including residential, commercial and tourism developments.

The company’s best-known developments included the establishment of the International School of Paphos, the Secret Vally Golf Club in Kouklia and the development of Cyprus’ first golf course.

Combining experience in banking, property development and civil service, Aristodemou built a reputation as one of the leading figures shaping Cyprus’ commercial world. He was a former chairman of the Bank of Cyprus.

But his life was not without controversy, and he was embroiled in a serious dispute with Paphos municipality.

In 2014, Theodoros, his wife Roulla, draftsman Christos Solomonides, and former municipal employee Savvas Savva were on trial in connection with land-demarcation fraud case in Skali.

The case concerned accusations that approved plans were switched, resulting in thousands of square metres of land originally designated as green space being reassigned to a development company.

The four were found not guilty by the Paphos criminal court in 2015.

The attorney-general appealed that decision, but was unsuccessful with the Supreme Court upholding the acquittal in 2019.

In recent months Aristodemou was once more in the media spotlight over accusations made against suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, whom he accused of rape of a family member some ten years ago, as well as blackmail, and for the statement he made as one of the prosecution’s key witnesses during the trial concerning Phedonos in early November. Phedonos has denied all the allegations and trial is ongoing.

Acting Paphos mayor Angelos Onisiforou bid farewell to the businessman in a statement on Facebook, praising him as a “visionary” of exceptional integrity, humanity and dignity.

“On a personal level, I feel the need to bid farewell to a man for whom I cherished deeply esteem and respect. A man who left behind not only important works, but also a unique example of life and ethics,” Onisiforou said.