Severe weather currently affecting Greece is expected to move towards Cyprus from Monday, bringing heavy rain and storms, met department officer Iasonas Christodoulou said on Saturday.

“The system currently affecting Greece is moving southeast and is expected to affect us in the coming days, with the most significant day being Monday where we expect a lot of rain,” he said.

Christodoulou said that conditions will be mainly cloudy and local showers but isolated heavy storms with hail are expected in parts of the island.

“The phenomena are expected to be intense or even prolonged at times, mainly from Monday afternoon and during the night of Monday to Tuesday we expect the bulk of the rainfall,” he said.

He said that rains were expected to begin on Saturday night, mainly towards dawn, while on Sunday the met department was expecting isolated rains and storms and a significant temperature drop over the next 24 hours.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday the scene will remain rainy, with local rains and isolated storms, at a milder intensity compared to Monday,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to drop from currently around 24 degrees to 19 to 18 degrees by Wednesday.