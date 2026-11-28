Authorities across Europe rediscovering the virtues of cash after spending years trying to get rid of it, yet still push for digital euro

By Andreas Shialaros

On November 23, the governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus warned that cyberattacks are becoming more frequent, faster and potentially more damaging financially. Most of his remarks concerned banks and systemic risk.

One passage concerned the rest of us. Governments, businesses and households, he said, should prepare to operate without internet access “or even electricity”, and households should keep important documents and “a reasonable reserve of cash”.

It is sound advice. It is also an admission, from the institution best placed to know, that the digital payment system on which daily life now depends can fail, and that when it does, the fallback is the oldest technology in the wallet.

What the governor did not say is where the household is expected to spend that cash.

Since July 1, rent may no longer be paid in cash at all. I set out the problems with Article 48A in these pages in June and will not rehash them. The point here is narrower.

In the governor’s own scenario, a tenant whose rent is due during a prolonged outage cannot pay electronically, because the systems are down, and may not lawfully pay in cash, because the law forbids it and forbids the landlord from accepting it.

The text contains no exception for the day the lights go out.

Rent is not an isolated case. Since September 2021, businesses across a broad range of retail and service activities have been required to accept cards, on pain of a fine of up to €4,000.

There is no equivalent obligation to accept cash, and it shows. According to an ECB survey, only 76 per cent of Cypriot small and medium-sized businesses with a physical outlet accept cash, the lowest share in the eurozone. Cash fell from 82.7 per cent of point of sale payments in 2019 to 48.5 per cent in 2024.

So the household is to hold a reserve of something it may not use for its largest monthly payment, that nearly one smaller business in four will not take, and that the tax legislation treats as a problem to be engineered away.

The official answer to this tension is not to protect cash but to supply its successor. In June, the head of the Central Bank’s payments directorate, Stelios Georgakis, described the digital euro as a safety net for Europe, promising “almost 100 per cent availability” and the ability to pay offline when electronic payment systems are disrupted or cash machines are down.

But read the detail and the safety net shrinks. Offline payment, he explained, requires users to have already moved funds into their digital euro accounts. Holdings will be capped, because the system is not meant to be a savings tool.

Under the European Parliament’s position, the cap would be set by the Commission on the ECB’s recommendation and reviewed at least every two years. A figure of €3,000 has been discussed, but none has been agreed.

A banknote in a drawer needs no prior loading, no battery, no terminal at the other end and no ceiling fixed in Brussels and revisited every two years. The digital euro may well prove useful. It is not cash, and its presentation as cash’s emergency understudy deserves more scrutiny than it has received.

The case for that understudy is now being made with some urgency. The governor spoke after a week of widely reported outages, from Microsoft to several large banks, each attributed to old equipment or a routine software update.

In the same week, Chatham House published a comment asking how Europeans will access their money when the lights go out. Its answer was not more cash.

It urged the EU and the UK to use their November 20 summit to develop compatible offline digital currencies, conceding along the way that users would need to “preload funds”, and that it is “unclear” why they would, if they consider an outage improbable.

It may all be coincidence. But in October, Bill Gates told CNN that over the coming year, “primarily in the cyber area, we are going to have a lot of negative surprises.”

Within five weeks the surprises duly arrived, each with a reassuringly dull explanation, and each followed, almost on cue, by think tanks and central bankers drawing the same lesson. Prophecy is easier when the remedy has already been drafted.

Nor is the governor alone in recommending cash. On October 22 the British government launched a ‘Be Ready’ campaign telling households to keep three days of supplies, including cash in coins and notes.

On November 3 the European Commission issued guidelines urging the same 72 hours of self-sufficiency, with cash among the recommended supplies for when electronic payments stop working.

When authorities across Europe all rediscover the virtues of cash within five weeks of each other, one can only admire the timing. Several of them have spent years making cash harder to use. It is now essential, it seems, provided it stays in the drawer.

The sequence is not hard to follow. Cash is made inconvenient, then in places unlawful, and its decline is cited as public preference. When the digital system that replaced it proves fragile, the fragility becomes the case for the next layer of digital infrastructure, issued and capped by the Central Bank. The solution most loudly promoted for the next outage is not cash.

To be fair, Brussels has noticed, at least on paper. Both the Council’s and the European Parliament’s texts of the proposed regulation on the legal tender of euro banknotes and coins would require every eurozone state to establish a cash resilience plan, guaranteeing access to cash where digital payments suffer widespread and severe disruption.

Cyprus may soon be obliged by EU law to plan for the very scenario the governor described.

Nicosia has been less forthcoming. Asked by Economy Today whether businesses may refuse cash altogether, the finance ministry did not clarify. It did say that the digital transition “should not lead to the exclusion of cash.”

This from a government that, since July, forbids tenants to pay rent in cash and landlords to accept it.

If the Central Bank believes cash is essential when the lights go out, Cyprus should act as though it believes it while the lights are on. Two steps would suffice.

First, Article 48A should at the very least carry an exception for periods when electronic payment is unavailable, so that a tenant who follows the governor’s advice is not thereby in breach of the tax code.

Second, Cyprus need not wait for Brussels to require a cash resilience plan. The government and the Central Bank can draw one up now, guaranteeing that cash is accepted for food, fuel and medicine in a disruption, and that it can lawfully settle the obligations that fall due, rent included.

The governor is right that resilience is not built at the time of a crisis but long before it. Cash is resilience that already exists. It would be a strange kind of preparedness to keep a reserve of it in the drawer while legislating it out of everyday life.

Andreas Shialaros is an advocate and legal advisor based in Cyprus