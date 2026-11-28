Cosy village times await on Saturday, December 12 as another festive event takes place in the rural village of Vavla. Organised by the Vavla Development Association, the event brings together residents, artists and visitors for an afternoon of crafting and nature. Children and adults will be able to take part in five special Christmas workshops, discover traditional crafts and make their own handmade creations.

The first workshop will be the making of traditional anathrika stools, which will take place at the Vavla Cultural Centre – School from 3pm to 5pm and costs €20. Another artist will run the Wine tote bag Painting & Sip workshop between 4pm and 6pm at Pattichis House, showing participants how to paint their own bag and enjoy a sip of Cypriot wines. This activity has a €25 entrance fee.

The Little Treasures in Clay workshop will run at Demetriou House between 3pm and 6pm, welcoming participants above 15-years-old to come up with pottery creations, with a €25 entrance fee. A Make Your Own Christmas Wreath workshop will take place at the Community Council at the same time, while the Nature Walk, Wild Herbs & Honey Tasting takes visitors on an immersive walk.

Following the workshops, the celebrations will continue from 6pm to 8pm at the Vavla Cultural Centre, where a thank-you gathering will take place, featuring wine and refreshments in a warm and welcoming Christmas atmosphere.

Vavla Christmas Workshops

Five special crafty and nature workshops for adults and children. December 12. Vavla village, Larnaca district. 2.30pm. €20-25. Tel: 96-695951, 99-216929