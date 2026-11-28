A 41-year-old man was on Saturday remanded for six days in connection with a shooting incident in the Larnaca district on November 4.

The man was arrested on Saturday and immediately brought before the Famagusta district court which issued a remand order against him.

The investigations concern a shooting in Ormidia at the home of the 76-year-old father of Panayiotis Pentavkas, who is serving a life sentence, in early November.

The perpetrators are believed to have wanted to send a message to the 48-year-old son of the man, who is serving a life sentence for a quadruple murder in Ayia Napa in 2016.

In August, the 33-year-old brother of the lifer had become the target of a murder attempt, when unknown individuals rammed his car in the Kokkines area of Ayia Napa, before opening fire on him.

The 33-year-old escaped unharmed, but his vehicle and a nearby building were damaged in the shooting.

Shortly afterwards, a burning car was found in an open area near Avgorou.

Police have since confirmed that the vehicle was linked to the case and believed to have been used by the perpetrators to flee the scene.

The 48-year-old prisoner is serving life sentences at the central prison in Nicosia over the murders of businessman Phanos Kalopsidiotis, police officer Elias Hadjiefthimiou and his wife Skevi who were shot dead at the Stone Garden restaurant in Ayia Napa in June 2016. One of the shooters in the attack was also killed.