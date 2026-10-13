Three robberies were committed within the course of 1.5 hours in Limassol on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the first incident took place at around 3.30am, when a 23-year-old cyclist was stopped by two people riding a motorcycle while riding on Promachon Eleftherias Street.

The passenger reportedly got off the motorcycle and asked the cyclist to hand over his wallet. He then pushed him, got back on the motorcycle and left the scene.

In the second case, a 20-year-old woman reported being approached by six individuals on three small motorcycles while cycling on the same road, approximately 30 metres from the site of the first incident, at around the same time.

Two of the individuals got off the motorcycles and asked her to hand over money. When she replied that she had no money, they took her bag which contained a sum of money and various personal documents and left the scene.

In a third case, a 50-year-old woman reported that she was approached by three masked individuals riding two motorcycles when riding her bike on Nikou Pattihi Street.

One of the three pulled her bag, causing the woman to fall to the ground and sustain minor injuries. The perpetrators stole the bag, which contained a sum of money, a mobile phone and various other personal items.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.