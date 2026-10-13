US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle is facing an uncertain future following allegations about her financial dealings and diplomatic conduct, with President Donald Trump publicly acknowledging that her position is under review.

Asked on Monday whether he was considering dismissing Guilfoyle, Trump said: “We’re looking at it. Yeah, we’re not happy.”

Trump says they are considering firing Kimberly Guilfoyle: We are not happy. https://t.co/2rg5gUT1O8 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2026

The $100,000 allegation

One of the most serious allegations emerged from a Wall Street Journal investigation involving Republican donor Eric Deters.

According to the newspaper, Guilfoyle allegedly asked Deters to pay a $100,000 American Express bill shortly before her Senate confirmation hearing in 2025, while suggesting she could help him gain access to senior Trump administration officials.

Deters subsequently told CBS News that he regarded the proposed arrangement as an exchange of money for political favours. He said he never made the payment.

Guilfoyle’s lawyers have disputed the authenticity of the messages and denied wrongdoing, maintaining that payments sought related to legitimate speaking engagements and other services.

Questions over diplomatic conduct

Separate Wall Street Journal reporting raised concerns about Guilfoyle’s relationship with Greek business interests, including construction and energy company Aktor.

The newspaper alleged that a lobbyist associated with the company attended diplomatic meetings and that Guilfoyle promoted projects linked to its business interests.

It also reported allegations concerning remarks she made about Washington’s ability to influence political developments in Greece.

These claims have attracted attention from Democratic lawmakers, who have called for further scrutiny.

What happens next?

NBC News reported that the State Department’s inspector general was examining Guilfoyle and the US embassy in Athens.

The Associated Press also reported growing frustration within the Trump administration over the continuing allegations.

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News presenter and former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., has maintained a prominent public profile since becoming ambassador.

No decision to remove her has been announced, and the allegations remain disputed.

However, Trump’s unusually public expression of dissatisfaction suggests that Guilfoyle’s diplomatic future is now being actively reconsidered.