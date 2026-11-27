Cyprus is looking to attract Indian shipping companies and investment to the island, with two vessels currently under construction in India set to join the Cyprus ship register, the Shipping Deputy Ministry said on Friday, following the conclusion of Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis’ working visit to the country.

The visit, which took Hadjimanolis to Mumbai, Kochi and New Delhi, focused on turning the strategic partnership between Cyprus and India into commercial agreements, joint business ventures and investment opportunities in shipping.

It followed President Nikos Christodoulides’ official visit to India in May 2026, with the deputy ministry seeking to establish Cyprus as a European business base for Indian maritime companies, drawing on its EU membership, established shipping cluster and geographical position in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Central to the visit was the Cyprus–India Maritime Business Forum, held in Mumbai on November 23, which brought together more than 50 Cypriot and Indian companies and 100 representatives of the wider maritime industry.

Business discussions covered shipownership and shipmanagement, maritime services, shipbuilding and repairs, seafarer training, maritime technology, financing and digitalisation, as well as port operations and logistics.

Particular attention was given to direct business-to-business meetings, with the deputy ministry saying that the intention was to translate the contacts established in Mumbai into commercial partnerships, joint ventures and investments.

The forum also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India, providing a framework for closer cooperation between the two business communities.

A total of 21 Cypriot businesses took part in the forum, held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, seeking opportunities in a market with which Cyprus has been building closer commercial and diplomatic ties.

In Kochi, Hadjimanolis visited the Cochin Port Authority, DP World and Cochin Shipyard, where two vessels owned by a Cypriot company are currently under construction and will be registered under the Cyprus flag.

The two vessels are designed to support offshore operations, with specialised equipment allowing technicians to move between ships and offshore installations, including in challenging sea conditions.

The deputy minister also visited the School of Marine Engineering at the Cochin University of Science and Technology and its maritime training facilities.

Discussions in Kochi focused on potential cooperation in port services, shipbuilding and repairs, maritime education and training, as well as the development of skills needed by the shipping industry.

The visit also comes as DP World Limassol looks to attract Indian cargo in areas including energy logistics, heavy cargo and vehicle transit, seeking to strengthen commercial links between Indian and Cypriot ports.

Hadjimanolis concluded her visit in New Delhi, where she held bilateral talks with Indian Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The two ministers reviewed progress in maritime relations and agreed to continue discussions through the Cyprus–India Joint Maritime Committee, whose second meeting will take place in India in 2027.

The committee held its first meeting in Limassol on September 29, 2026, under the bilateral agreement on merchant shipping signed in 2017 and within the framework of the Cyprus–India Joint Action Plan.

Further opportunities for cooperation in maritime education and training, skills development, green shipping, maritime services and regulatory matters were also examined during the meeting in New Delhi.

The latest round of talks builds on the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus in June 2025 and Christodoulides’ subsequent visit to India in May 2026, when the two countries elevated their relations to a strategic partnership.

For the Shipping Deputy Ministry, the priority now is to follow up on the contacts made during the visit and turn the business opportunities identified into actual investments, commercial agreements and joint initiatives.

The ministry said the visit formed part of its wider strategy to target major international shipping markets, expand the Cyprus ship register and develop the island’s maritime cluster and its position as an international shipping and business centre.

Hadjimanolis was accompanied during her visit by Cyprus’ High Commissioner to India Evagoras Vryonides and Keve president Stavros Stavrou.