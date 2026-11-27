French and Bulgarian leaders have condemned clashes that broke out between fans of Olympique de Marseille and Levski Sofia in the stadium before the start of a Europa League match on Thursday.

Marseille police said 11 Bulgarian supporters had been injured in the clashes, of which five were in hospital.

Levski Sofia said masked fans had attacked their supporters with batons and flares

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said on Facebook that he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron about the “attack on Bulgarian citizens” and thanked him for his personal involvement, for the medical assistance provided to the victims and for the measures taken to ensure the safety of Bulgarian citizens

Macron confirmed he had spoken with Radev, adding that he “condemned with the utmost force these acts of violence targeting Bulgarian fans, which have no place in sport or in public space, and reassured him that these acts would not go unpunished”

Footage showed fans, some masked and some bloodied, wielding improvised weapons and metal pipes to attack others through a fence covered in netting separating sections of the stand. Some let off flares and tried to get through the barrier as security staff tried to restrain them.

The Bulgarian foreign ministry said it would request a thorough investigation

Marseille said it would conduct its own analysis and was working closely with law enforcement