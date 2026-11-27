Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou on Friday called on his party’s members to give him a mandate to build both a “fairer society” and a “reunified Cyprus”, with the party on Saturday set to decide whether he or MP George Pamboridis will be its candidate at the 2028 presidential elections.

“Tomorrow, the members of Disy will have the final say on who will lead our party into the presidential elections. I ask for your support and a strong mandate so that, united, we may bring better days for our country,” he said.

He asked party members for “a mandate to build a fairer society, where everyone can live with dignity, and a stronger economy, the benefits of which people will feel in their wages, in lower bills, and in their ability to secure a home”.

“Above all, I ask for your mandate to work toward a reunified Cyprus. Tomorrow, we will take the first step. With your support, we will move forward, united, toward the presidential elections, ready to earn the trust of Cypriot society,” he said.

Neopyhtou leads his opponent in the polls, according to figures published by television channel Sigma on Thursday night, but Pamboridis had been insistent that despite this, the election is not a foregone conclusion.

“Some people are making enormous efforts in recent days to convince you that the outcome of the elections has already been decided, that it is not worth the effort to bother and vote,” he said, before stressing to his voters that “the only ones who will decide this election are you”.

He told party members that “this choice is yours alone”, and that “you cannot allow anyone to take it off you”, before encouraging them to “set aside half an hour on Saturday, go to a polling station, exercise your right to vote, and decide for yourself the way things are going to go”.

“Your vote has the same weight as mine, as that of Averof Neophytou, of [party leader] Annita Demetriou, and of [former president] Nicos Anastasiades. Whatever your choice may be and whoever you choose, this choice belongs to you,” he said.

Election result expected on Saturday evening

Polling stations will be open to Disy’s 48,000 members between 9am and 6pm on Saturday, with the official results expected to be announced at around 8pm at Disy’s central offices in Nicosia.

Saturday’s vote will bring to an end almost two months of campaigning in Disy, which have seen a number of noteworthy departures from the political consensus that has determined Cypriot government policy, particularly in the field of foreign affairs, both with Disy in government and in opposition, over the course of the last decade.

On Monday, Pamboridis accused the current government of “lust for Israel” over the release from prison of Israeli property developer Simon Aykut, saying that incumbent president Nikos Christodoulides “took him out [of prison] and handed him to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu”.

“I do not know why there is such sensitivity to Netanyahu’s requests. Whenever Netanyahu makes a request, our government gives him what he wants,” he said, before adding that if he is elected president, he will not have a “submissive attitude which makes Cyprus dependent on other countries from which we have received nothing in return”.

Neophytou, too, has departed from that consensus, calling for energy sanctions levied by the European Union on Russia to be lifted in light of rising energy prices in Cyprus and across the bloc, despite the war in Ukraine, as a result of which the sanctions were levied, still raging on.

“There are times when we must take bold decisions to protect our people. Today, we find ourselves at such a moment. Recent international developments have created a new reality. The United States has eased certain sanctions regarding the supply of Russian diesel. That necessitates that Europe, too, re-examine its own policy,” he said.