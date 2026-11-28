Carlos Alcaraz made a triumphant return to Davis Cup action on Saturday by thrashing Britain’s Arthur Fery to send Spain into a mouth-watering final showdown against holders Italy.

The world number three was in total control inside the BolognaFiere Arena to outclass Fery 6-2 6-1 and give his side an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Earlier, Spain’s new rising force Rafael Jodar beat a battling Cameron Norrie 6-2 7-5.

Spain will now have the chance to avenge last year’s final loss to Italy in Sunday’s showpiece.

“I’m just really happy, really proud, giving that point to Spain to qualify Spain for the finals,” Alcaraz, who played no part in Spain’s 2025 Davis Cup run to the final in which Italy claimed a third successive title, said.

Alcaraz arrived in Bologna on a 14-match winning streak including the ATP Finals title but there were a few injury niggles, meaning he was rested against Austria on Thursday.

He had tape on his right knee and a strapping on his left thigh but was never really extended by an overpowered Fery, who rose to become British number one after a memorable run to the Wimbledon semi-finals in July.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion will now set his sights on ticking off one of the few major prizes to elude him by propelling Spain to their first title since 2019.

“It’s the second straight final for us, and my first Davis Cup final. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. It’s something I’ve been chasing for a really long time,” he said.

Smith steps down

Britain’s defeat ended the 16-year reign of captain Leon Smith, who will now step down.

With Alcaraz in their ranks and Italy missing his great rival Jannik Sinner, Spain will be favourites to regain the title in captain David Ferrer’s last tie.

Italy still have a formidable line-up, though, with Lorenzo Musetti likely to face Jodar on Sunday and world number seven Flavio Cobolli expected to play Alcaraz.

Jodar gave another demonstration of his outrageous talent as he fought off the obdurate Norrie in the opening singles.

The 20-year-old world number 10 was relentless as he struck 32 winners against Norrie.

“I knew Cam is a very tough player but I think I did a great job today to stay calm,” Jodar said. “It was difficult at the end but I’m glad at the way I could close it out.”

Jodar made Norrie work for virtually every service game and got the first break in the fifth game before backing that up with another for 5-2 after a punishing baseline rally.

He looked to be cruising to victory in the second set but a brief dip allowed the hustling Norrie a route back to 4-4.

Jodar recovered well, however, and broke Norrie’s serve again at 5-5 before completing the win.

“We are super lucky to have (David Ferrer) on the bench,” he said of Spain’s captain. “We’ll try to give him the Davis Cup.”

Hosts Italy are looking to become the first nation to win the men’s team trophy four years in succession since the United States in the early 1970s.