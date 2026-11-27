Cyprus and Poland renewed their cooperation in education, science, sport and youth on Friday, signing a new programme at the education ministry in Nicosia.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou and her Polish counterpart, Barbara Nowacka, signed the agreement, which covers the period from 2026 to 2030.

Nowacka is on an official visit to Cyprus from November 26 to 28.

The programme aims to strengthen links between schools, universities and vocational training institutions, encouraging student and teacher exchanges through European schemes such as Erasmus+ and eTwinning, as well as the sharing of expertise and best practices.

Michaelidou described the agreement as an important step in the longstanding friendship between the two countries, which are marking 65 years of diplomatic relations.

She said the programme provided a modern framework for cooperation, promoting academic exchanges and the sharing of knowledge.

The first initiative under the renewed programme will be a nationwide educational competition inspired by the life and work of Polish-born scientist Marie Sklodowska-Curie.

Entitled “The Spark of Discovery: Inspiring Future Scientists through the Work of Marie Sklodowska-Curie”, the competition is being organised in cooperation with the Polish embassy and the European Commission Representation in Cyprus.

Michaelidou said the initiative demonstrated how international cooperation could bring practical benefits to young people.

The competition aims to foster scientific curiosity, innovation, critical thinking and research skills, while encouraging greater participation among girls and young women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Schools across Cyprus have already been informed about the competition, while interested teachers have been invited to attend an online seminar organised in cooperation with the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Museum in Poland.

The seminar will provide educational materials and guidance to help teachers prepare students for the competition.

Nowacka said her visit provided an opportunity to discuss educational priorities, reforms and shared challenges, including inclusion, STEM education and the impact of digital technology and artificial intelligence on young people.

She also stressed the need to protect children on social media, saying both countries supported introducing a minimum age of 15 for access to such platforms.

She called for the measure to be implemented across the European Union and expressed Poland’s readiness to work more closely with Cyprus on the issue.

Poland was also willing to share its experience in STEM education, which Nowacka described as essential to Europe’s competitiveness and innovation.

The two countries could also learn from each other in matters of security and preparedness, she said, highlighting the importance of school drills and public awareness in preparing for modern challenges.

Nowacka described Marie Sklodowska-Curie, the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize and one of the few people to win the award twice, as an important role model for young women in science and public life.

Head of the European Commission Representation in Cyprus Panikos Pourgourides welcomed the competition, saying the representation was providing financial support for the initiative.

He said Curie’s legacy demonstrated that scientific talent knew no gender or borders, adding that investment in education, research and innovation was vital to Europe’s future.

During her visit, Nowacka also toured the Pancyprian high school, where she was briefed on STEM programmes and met students and teachers.