World Tennis CEO Ross Hutchins said the revamped Davis Cup format was a “winning formula” with its combination of home-and-away qualifying ties and a one-city Final 8.

Introduced in 2025, the format restored home-and-away ties for the second qualifying round while retaining a condensed eight-team knockout stage at the end of the season.

The Finals are being staged in Bologna and will remain in Italy through 2027, with Hutchins saying the event had benefited from having a settled home.

“When we have a home like this, it is very compelling to stay here for as many years as possible, and we believe that we have a very good product here,” Hutchins told reporters.

“But we also have significant amounts of nations around the world who are competing in this competition as well. So, we need to get that balance right, but we think that what we have today is a winning formula.”

Italy are chasing a fourth consecutive title and face the Czech Republic in the semi-finals, while Spain take on Britain in the other last-four tie.

The absence of five-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner for a second straight year has again underlined the demands placed on players by the length of the tennis season. The Italian underwent surgery this week on a persistent knee injury.

Hutchins said the home-and-away ties spread across February and September, followed by the Finals in November, gave the competition a strong structure.

“We believe that throughout the year, from February to September to November, we have an amazing product with home-and-away ties and then amazing finals here,” he said.

“We could always change things if needed, but at the moment we have an excellent product which everyone is compelled to support.”

Hutchins said organisers would continue to consider how best to balance the interests of the host with the global nature of the competition.

“I think what we have today, which is the best players playing in the best venue with the best broadcast and the best partners, we’re doing well,” he added.