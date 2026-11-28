A 20-year-old man has been arrested over a robbery and the theft of a motorcycle and an electric scooter, both committed in Limassol.

The first incident concerns the theft of a motorcycle in Limassol between October 9 and 10, while the theft of the electric scooter was committed in the Limassol Marina area on November 21, police said on Saturday.

The other incident concerns the theft of a motorcycle from a 20-year-old in the Ayia Zoni area of Limassol on October 29.

According to the complainant, he was riding his motorcycle in the area, when two people approached him on foot, attacked him at knifepoint and robbed him of his vehicle and money.

The 20-year-old suspect was identified by officers of the Limassol bicycle police at around 9.30pm on Friday, who noticed him and stopped him for a check, before arresting him for an interrogation.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to the theft of the electric scooter and the two motorcycles.

An arrest warrant was issued against him, based on which he was arrested and taken into custody.

As part of the investigation of the case, another suspect, aged 29, was arrested on November 23, and remains in custody, based on a court warrant.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.