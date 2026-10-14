Two former Cyprus Mail journalists were on Tuesday night honoured for their later service to CyBC at the broadcasting corporation’s annual awards ceremony.

Andreas Hadjipapas and John Vickers both received awards, with the CyBC saying that the pair, as well as the other honourees, “have left an indelible mark on public broadcasting”. In their earlier careers the men had worked at the Cyprus Mail.

Former CyBC television director Tasos Tanteles, Vicky Bishara, who presented CyBC’s flagship Arabic-language radio programme, Green Olive Films head Costas Pitsillides, and long-serving CyBC journalist Soula Hadjikyriakou, who died in 2024 were also honoured.

Hadjikyriakou’s award was accepted by her son, Antonis.

All the night’s awards were presented by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou and CyBC chairman of the board Pavlos Pavlou.

Andreas Hadjipapas receiving his award from Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou