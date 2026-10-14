Applications for the renewal of some forms of residence permit will only be able to be submitted online from January 1, the migration deputy ministry said on Wednesday.

It said that applications for the renewal of temporary residence permits for people who are employed at the same company at which they worked when they received their initial permit, for domestic workers, for employees of foreign interest companies, and for family reunification will all move online.

Additionally, it said, the application for the renewal of permanent residence permits will also be exclusively online from January 1.

All applicants will be required to create a CY login account and register their application for the renewal of their residence permit through the government’s website, gov.cy.

It added that the overhaul is “part of the broader context of the digital transformation and modernisation of the services provided by the government”, and aims to “further upgrade the quality and speed of the service rendered unto the public and businesses”.