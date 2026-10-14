Phaneromenis 70, with the support of the Phytorio Association, hosts a screening of A Poem Is Being Written by a Landscape by Joshua Bielesch this Saturday, as part of the ongoing project Delivering Views – Delivering Texts.

Taking place on October 17 at 6pm at Phytorio at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens, the screening will be followed by a conversation between the artist and Constantinos Taliotis.

A Poem Is Being Written by a Landscape is an essay film engaging with an expansive and ambiguous open terrain on the eastern outskirts of Nicosia, bordering the southern edge of the Buffer Zone in Cyprus. Through images, voice and sustained observation, the film explores the landscape’s materials and textures, considering the relationships between place, people and the traces of history inscribed in the land.

The conversation following the screening will offer an opportunity to discuss the work, its engagement with this particular landscape, and the relationship between moving image, language and artistic practice.

On Monday, October 19, another event arrives at Phytorio. Marina Xenofontos, together with Panayiotis Mina and Paola Shiamtani, will reflect on their experience of collaborating on the Cyprus Pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, titled ‘it rests to the bones’. The event will take place between 7pm and 9pm on Monday night.

A Poem Is Being Written by a Landscape

Screening of Joshua Bielesch’s film essay, followed by a discussion with Constantinos Taliotis and the artist. October 17. Phytorio, Nicosia Municipal Gardens. 6pm

‘It rests to the bones’ Marina Xenofontos — A conversation at Phytorio

Conversation with Marina Xenofontos, Panayiotis Mina and Paola Shiamtani on their experience at the Cyprus Pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. October 19. Phytorio, Nicosia Municipal Gardens. 7pm-9pm