Most of the existing pavilions at the Nicosia state fair grounds are set to be demolished under plans to transform the site into a metropolitan park, Engomi deputy mayor Panikos Konstantinou told Sigma on Thursday.

Speaking on the Mesimeri kai Kati programme, Konstantinou said the plans envisage transforming approximately 90 per cent of the 250,000-square-metre site into a park, with a study on its future use having already been completed.

A budget of €3 million has been allocated for initial works, although the total cost of the project has yet to be determined.

“Most of the pavilions you see here will be demolished,” he said.

Among the pavilions to be retained are the Greek pavilion and pavilions five and six, which will temporarily serve as exhibition spaces until the planned development in the Sopaz area progresses.

The fountain, entrances, central thoroughfares and cafeteria will also be preserved.

The plans envisage a large public park offering recreational spaces and sports facilities.

“This is exactly what we are discussing with the central government, which is also the owner of the site,” Konstantinou said.

The municipality has already approached the government, requesting that it be granted responsibility for managing the site and implementing the project.

“As a municipality, we have asked the government to grant us the management of the space. And our plans are, as I said before, for 90 per cent of the space to be transformed into a metropolitan park.”

He added that the park would provide residents with space to exercise and run, as well as cafes and sports facilities.

“I think it is something necessary for Nicosia and I hope that we will achieve it with a total effort,” he said.

Konstantinou said the €3 million allocated for initial works would cover the demolition of pavilions, improvements to the central thoroughfares and the installation of lighting.

A study is currently underway to determine the overall cost of the development.

“The total cost has not yet been determined. A study is being conducted through the [Scientific and Technical Chamber] Etek, which will create a master plan that will include everything we have said,” he said.