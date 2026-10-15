A one-day exhibition and open studio arrives this Saturday, October 17 in Mammari village. Artist Maria Byron Panayidou, also known as New and Reborn by B, presents her original handmade ceramics, sculptural pieces and restored and reimagined furniture in the exhibition Earth…Transformed!.

All of the pieces were created, or transformed, by hand in her workshop in Mammari and this Saturday, the artist invites the public to browse them. The exhibition explores the transformation of raw clay into detailed sculptural forms, alongside a curated showcase of hand-refurbished, contemporary furniture pieces.

“Some pieces began as nothing more than a lump of earth,” she says. “Others had already lived an entire life before finding their way to me. All of them carry a story of transformation.”

Taking place in her studio on 45 Archbishop Makarios III, Mammari, the event offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the active studio process in a welcoming atmosphere complete with music, drinks, and light refreshments.

Earth… Transformed

Exhibition and open studio by New and Reborn by B (Maria Byron Panayidou). October 17. 45 Archbishop Makarios III, Mammari, Nicosia district. 10am-8pm. [email protected]