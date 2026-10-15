The anti-obesity drug Mounjaro will be covered by Gesy for Type II diabetes and obesity in adults from Thursday, the health insurance organisation has announced.

Coverage of tirzepatide, the drug’s active ingredient, will be subject to approved protocols.

The revised protocol for Ozempic (semaglutide) for Type II diabetes will also take effect, with Ozempic designated as the first-choice treatment for diabetes patients, regardless of body weight.

Patients must have their doctor submit a pre-approval request through the Gesy information system for both drugs. Mounjaro will initially only be available through hospital pharmacies while any pharmacy can issue Ozempic with a prescription.

The issuing of prescriptions is restricted to specialists, including endocrinology, specialist pathology and geriatrics, as well as designated adult general medicine practitioners.

Pending applications already submitted to the committee reviewing individual medicine requests do not need to be resubmitted.

Patients previously approved for Mounjaro through relevant committees will transfer to the protocol-based system.