More than 100 participants representing 50 companies attended the Cyprus–India Maritime Business Forum in Mumbai this week, with 21 Cypriot businesses seeking new partnerships in shipping, maritime services and investment.

The forum, led by Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, brought together government officials, maritime authorities and business organisations from both countries, according to the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

Organised by the ministry in cooperation with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and India’s Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), the event focused on turning closer bilateral relations into commercial opportunities.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) signed a cooperation agreement with the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India this week, as Cyprus and India sought to expand maritime business ties and attract new investment in shipping and related services.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed during the Cyprus–India Maritime Business Forum at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, aims to strengthen cooperation between businesses and support new commercial partnerships.

The forum brought together government officials, maritime organisations and business representatives from both countries, with discussions covering ship management, shipbuilding, port infrastructure, green technologies and maritime investment.

Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis, who delivered the keynote address, called for closer cooperation between Cypriot and Indian companies, highlighting opportunities for joint ventures, investment and innovation.

The Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) will hold its 2026 annual tourism conference in Nicosia later today, bringing together discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing the tourism industry as it prepares for the next decade.

The conference, taking place at The Landmark Nicosia from 9am, will be held under the theme ‘Tourism beyond 2030 – Competing in an Era of Constant Change’.

The event will examine international developments affecting tourism, alongside practical measures that could strengthen the competitiveness of tourism businesses.

Discussions will cover emerging travel trends, the economic contribution of tourism, air connectivity, climate resilience, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and new types of tourism experiences.

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) secretary-general Thomas Kazakos has called for closer cooperation between governments, ports and energy producers to make cleaner marine fuels more widely available and affordable, warning that shipping’s energy transition cannot be delivered by shipowners alone.

Speaking during the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkiye, Kazakos set out the case for a proposed global framework linking shipping with national energy planning, helping countries coordinate investment in renewable fuels, port infrastructure and low-carbon technologies.

The proposal, known as the Global Blueprint for Clean Energy Marine Hubs, aims to connect the development of cleaner energy with the practical requirements of ships, ports and international trade routes.

According to the ICS, Kazakos argued that the framework could provide a basis for cooperation even between countries with differing energy priorities, allowing governments and businesses to identify common needs and develop projects around them.

Cyprus is looking to attract more Indian film productions, using its diverse filming locations and financial incentives to bring international projects to the island and create new business for the local audiovisual industry.

The opportunities were discussed in Nicosia between Indian High Commissioner Manish Manish and film producer Jitendra Mishra, president of the International Centre of Films for Children and Young People (CIFEJ), as the two countries explore closer cooperation in filmmaking, festivals and professional training.

In a post on his personal social media account, Manish said the meeting examined possibilities for joint film productions, special screenings of Indian cinema in Cyprus and opportunities for young filmmakers to work with international professionals.

He also drew attention to Cyprus’ variety of filming locations and production incentives, encouraging Indian filmmakers to explore what the island has to offer.

And there is a financial incentive to consider. Under the film incentive scheme administered through Invest Cyprus, qualifying productions can receive a cash rebate of up to 45 per cent on eligible expenditure incurred in Cyprus.

Getting tourists to Cyprus is one thing. Getting them to spend more, explore beyond their hotels and return for another holiday is quite another. Artificial intelligence could help the island do all three, according to Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides, who sees the technology as an opportunity to change how the country’s tourism industry makes money.

In a presentation for the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) annual tourism conference in Nicosia on Tuesday, Skourides outlined how Cyprus could use AI to increase visitor spending, bring more business to local enterprises and encourage holidays outside the traditional summer season.

His presentation, titled ‘From Innovation to Competitive Advantage: Unlocking New Opportunities with AI for Cyprus Tourism‘, formed part of the conference’s wider discussion on tourism beyond 2030 and how businesses can remain competitive in a changing market.

At the heart of his argument was a move away from measuring success mainly through tourist arrivals, bookings and hotel occupancy, towards a model in which visitors spend more during their holidays and continue to engage with Cyprus long after returning home.

He described this as the evolution “from transactions to experiences to lasting relationships”.

KPMG Cyprus has appointed Constantinos Kallis as its next chief executive officer and Panayiotis Peleties as chairman, with both set to begin five-year terms on January 1, 2027, the company announced this week.

Kallis will succeed Christos Vasiliou as CEO, while Peleties will replace Michalis Antoniades as chairman. Both are partners in the firm’s audit practice and members of its executive leadership.

Kallis joined KPMG Cyprus in September 1998 and became an audit partner in January 2009. He served as head of human resources between 2013 and 2018 and has been responsible for quality and risk management since 2019.

He has also been a member of the firm’s Executive Committee since 2019 and holds the Fellow Chartered Accountant qualification.

Football season tickets and individual match tickets for Cyprus’ First Division will be available through the government’s Digital Citizen application from December 3, 2026, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou announced on Tuesday.

The new facility will bring tickets together with the Fan Card in the same application, with the government aiming to improve stadium access controls and strengthen safety.

“This is a commitment we made to supporters, and today we are delivering on it,” Damianou said, referring to the plan to connect match tickets with the Fan Card, which was added to the application in June 2025.

The service will cover both Cypriot citizens and foreign residents, provided they have a verified profile on CY Login, the government’s secure access system for digital services.

A 37 per cent increase in the shipping loan portfolios of Greece’s four largest banks has strengthened their position in international maritime finance, with Eurobank, the National Bank of Greece and Alpha Bank among the biggest lenders to the sector, according to a Petrofin Research study published in July 2026.

The banks’ combined shipping portfolios reached $23.6 billion at the end of 2025, up from approximately $18 billion a year earlier, while their share of global shipping finance rose to 7.8 per cent from 6.1 per cent.

The increase was the largest percentage rise among European financial institutions active in shipping finance.

The National Bank ranked 20th globally, Eurobank 21st, Piraeus Bank 22nd and Alpha Bank 29th.

National Bank had the largest portfolio, at $6.48 billion, followed closely by Eurobank with $6.2 billion. Piraeus stood at $6.07 billion, while Alpha Bank held $4.6 billion.

More than 18,100 European hotels are pursuing collective legal action against Booking.com over alleged competition breaches, with Cyprus’ hoteliers having been encouraged to join the claim through their national association.

The Amsterdam District Court action seeks compensation for financial losses allegedly suffered between 2004 and 2024 because of Booking.com’s so-called price parity clauses, which restricted hotels from offering lower prices or better terms through their own websites and other booking channels.

The case has expanded from an initial group of around 3,000 hotels to 18,135 participants across Europe, with the first court hearing expected in 2027.

Cyprus’ hotel industry has been involved in the initiative from an early stage. In June 2025, the Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) announced its support for the collective action, which was brought before the Dutch courts through an alliance of more than 25 national hotel associations under HOTREC, the European umbrella organisation for the hospitality sector.

K. Kythreotis Holdings Public Limited has completed its acquisition of the business of Cyprus-based Explomin Imports-Exports Limited through Efexter Limited, a company in which it holds a 50 per cent stake, as part of a strategy to enter the import and trading of explosives market in Cyprus.

The acquisition was officially completed on November 23, 2026, following an agreement signed on January 21, 2025, according to an announcement by K. Kythreotis Holdings.

Under the deal, Efexter acquired Explomin’s business, including its interests in immovable property in Sia, in the Nicosia district, where warehouses, business premises and other facilities are located.

The transaction also covers equipment and existing stock, meaning Efexter has taken over the physical facilities and assets used in Explomin’s operations, together with its inventory.

Cyprus-based technology distributor Asbis has reported estimated consolidated revenues of $948 million in October 2026, an increase of 187 per cent year-on-year, extending a period of exceptional growth driven by demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and consumer electronics.

The latest figures represent a substantial increase from the $330m recorded in October 2025, according to an announcement by the company’s board of directors.

The October revenue figure is an estimate based on the board’s best available assessment and may differ slightly from the final reported results.

The update follows a record-breaking third quarter, during which Asbis generated $2.19 billion in revenue, up 135.3 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) will add Interfund Investments Plc to three of its indices and increase the weighting of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd following its latest half-yearly review, with the changes taking effect on December 21, 2026.

Interfund Investments will join the CSE General Index, the CSE Alternative Market Index and the CSE Investment Market Index, with a capping factor of 19 per cent in each.

A capping factor limits the influence of an individual share on an index, preventing companies with larger market capitalisations from dominating its overall performance.

The review also increases Petrolina’s capping factor from 34 per cent to 38 per cent in all the indices in which the company is included.

The Bank of Cyprus’ IDEA Innovation Centre has opened applications for its 12th startup programme, offering selected teams €20,000 in seed funding and nine months of business support to help turn innovative ideas into viable companies.

Applications are open until February 12, 2027, with the programme targeting entrepreneurs who want to develop new products or services, or find innovative solutions to existing problems.

Applicants must have a dedicated team of at least two founders or members, while their proposed business should have the potential to expand internationally through technology.

This year, IDEA is also placing particular emphasis on ideas that could address practical challenges and needs faced by the Bank of Cyprus and its customers.

The Bank of Cyprus has received an upgrade to its credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings, which cited the lender’s improving asset quality, strong profitability and robust capital position, while maintaining a stable outlook.

Specifically, the agency announced that it had raised the bank’s long-term and short-term issuer credit ratings to BBB/A-2, from BBB-/A-3, and its long-term resolution counterparty rating to BBB+, from BBB.

S&P said the upgrade reflected both improvements at the bank and a more favourable operating environment in Cyprus, where economic growth, falling private-sector debt and stronger household and corporate finances have helped reduce credit risks.

“The recovery of Cyprus’ private sector, amid supportive economic conditions, contributes to a sustained improvement of the banking sector’s asset quality,” the agency said.

Cyprus recorded the highest household investment rate in the European Union in 2025, with investment accounting for 15.3 per cent of gross disposable income, according to figures released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

The rate was almost twice the EU average of 8.1 per cent, which edged down from 8.2 per cent in 2024 and reached its lowest level since 2015.

The Netherlands had the second-highest rate at 11.3 per cent, followed by the Czech Republic at 10.5 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Sweden recorded the lowest household investment rate at 4.7 per cent, followed by Poland at 5 per cent and Slovakia at 5.7 per cent.

Cyprus recorded the sixth-highest business profit share among EU countries in 2025, with 44.48 per cent of value added by non-financial companies going towards capital rather than labour, according to Eurostat figures.

The provisional figure placed Cyprus 4.65 percentage points above the EU average of 39.83 per cent, although the bloc’s overall share edged down by 0.2 percentage points compared with 2024.

Cyprus ranked immediately behind Denmark, which recorded 44.58 per cent, and ahead of the Czech Republic at 44.23 per cent and Belgium at 44.18 per cent.

Ireland had by far the highest share at 74.93 per cent, followed by Malta at 55.2 per cent and Romania at 51.8 per cent.

Eurobank has retained its place among Deutsche Bank’s six preferred European banking stocks for 2027, with the German lender keeping its buy recommendation and €5.60 price target, while highlighting the Greek group’s growth prospects and potential acquisition opportunities.

The investment bank’s selection also includes Erste Group, ING, NatWest, UniCredit and Danske Bank.

The recommendation, the details of which were share by Greek business outlet Newmoney, comes as Eurobank reports adjusted net profits of €1.21 billion in the first nine months of 2026, an annual increase of 14.3 per cent, with its international operations accounting for almost half of group earnings despite weaker profits in Cyprus.

Its reported net profit rose by 12.4 per cent to €1.16bn, while earnings per share reached €0.31 and return on tangible book value stood at 16.9 per cent.