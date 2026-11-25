PMI contributed nearly €343bn to EU economy over five years

Philip Morris International (PMI) contributed nearly €343 billion to the European Union economy between 2021 and 2025, while its European operations supported around 164,000 jobs last year, according to the company’s latest economic footprint study.

The findings, compiled by EY-Parthenon and presented in Brussels on October 15, highlight the scale of PMI’s manufacturing, investment, research and export activities across Europe as the company continues its transition towards smoke-free products.

The Cyprus Mail attended the presentation in Brussels, where the study’s findings were outlined, and subsequently interviewed Marco Hannappel, President of PMI’s Europe Region, about the company’s European investment strategy, regulatory priorities, illicit tobacco trade and efforts to prevent underage access to tobacco and nicotine products.

In the interview given to the Cyprus Mail, Hannappel argued that Europe’s ambitions to improve competitiveness and maintain high public health standards should not be regarded as conflicting priorities, provided regulation is predictable, proportionate and grounded in scientific evidence.

“Europe faces an important challenge, strengthening its competitiveness and capacity for innovation while maintaining the highest standards of public health protection,” he said.

“From our perspective, these objectives can advance together, supported by a regulatory environment that is clear, predictable and grounded in scientific evidence,” he added.

His comments come as European policymakers continue to consider how tobacco and nicotine products should be regulated, taxed and marketed, with the industry undergoing a substantial transformation through investment in alternatives to conventional cigarettes.

Hannappel highlighted the importance of recognising the distinct characteristics of different tobacco and nicotine product categories when developing evidence-based regulatory frameworks.

“Smoke-free products are not risk-free, but they differ from cigarettes in how they operate and in their exposure profiles,” he said.

He added that Europe also needed to remain attractive as a destination for investment, manufacturing and technological innovation.

Looking ahead, Hannappel said regulatory frameworks should protect consumers, particularly minors, while recognising the characteristics of different products and providing businesses with sufficient certainty to make long-term investment decisions.

He pointed to evidence-based approaches to regulation and taxation, appropriate consumer safeguards and access to accurate scientific information for adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking.

“Ultimately, Europe’s competitiveness and public health ambitions need not be viewed as competing priorities,” he said.

He further explained that constructive dialogue between policymakers, regulators and industry could help Europe maintain its position as a centre for innovation and responsible investment while keeping public health protection at the heart of policy decisions.

€343bn contribution to European economy

The latest Economic Footprint Study provides an overview of PMI’s economic activities across the EU over the five years from 2021 to 2025, demonstrating the extent of its contribution beyond its own operations.

During that period, the company contributed nearly €343bn to the EU economy, spent €22.3bn with European suppliers, invested €27.4bn across its European operations and generated €39.5bn in exports.

Its European value chain supported approximately 164,000 jobs in 2025, including nearly 22,500 direct positions and employment across suppliers and the wider economy.

The study also identified the company’s investment in research and development as an important component of its European footprint.

PMI invested €422 million in research and development across the EU between 2021 and 2025, alongside approximately €2.2bn in research and development activities in Switzerland.

Hannappel said the figures illustrated both the scale of the company’s economic contribution and how its transformation was reshaping its industrial and technological presence across the region.

“The latest Economic Footprint Study demonstrates the scale of PMI’s contribution to the European economy and the extent to which our transformation is shaping our industrial and technological presence across the region,” he stated.

He added that innovation was central to the company’s investment strategy, with the research spending helping strengthen scientific expertise, technological capabilities and manufacturing infrastructure supporting its transition towards a smoke-free business.

PMI’s transformation is also reflected in the growing contribution of smoke-free products to its European revenues.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, smoke-free products accounted for more than half of PMI’s net revenues in Europe, marking a significant shift in the company’s business model and reinforcing the region’s importance as a manufacturing, innovation and export centre.

Globally, PMI reported net revenues of $40.6bn in 2025, with smoke-free products accounting for 41.5 per cent of that total.

The company spent $756m on research and development worldwide during the year, almost all of which was directed towards smoke-free products.

Since 2008, PMI has invested more than $16bn in developing smoke-free products, according to the additional company information provided alongside the study.

Hannappel said the European findings also needed to be viewed against the wider debate about the continent’s economic competitiveness.

“Europe has industrial capabilities, scientific expertise and talent to remain at the forefront of innovation,” he said.

However, sustaining that position would require continued investment, technological progress and a stable, predictable environment giving businesses the confidence to plan for the long term.

He pointed out that PMI’s experience demonstrated the scale of industrial transformation already taking place in Europe and the contribution sustained private investment could make to the continent’s future competitiveness.

Marco Hannappel, President of PMI’s Europe Region, at the presentation of the compay’s economic footprint report in Brussels

Europe central to PMI’s global strategy

Hannappel described Europe as key to PMI’s longer-term corporate strategy, pointing to the region’s importance as a major market, manufacturing and export base, and centre for research, innovation and technological development.

Its significance, he explained, extended beyond commercial performance, with the company having developed substantial industrial capabilities across the region while much of its transformation towards a smoke-free business was taking place there.

“Europe is central to PMI’s long-term strategy,” he said.

“It is one of our most important markets, a major manufacturing and export hub, and a centre for research, innovation and technological development.”

He pointed out that the latest Economic Footprint Study demonstrated the importance of the region within PMI’s global operations and the strength of the industrial and supply chain capabilities developed across European markets.

Looking ahead, Hannappel expects the company’s business to become increasingly centred on smoke-free products, supported by advanced manufacturing, scientific research and continued investment in technology and talent.

Strengthening those capabilities would be essential to sustaining growth and maintaining Europe’s position as a leading manufacturing and innovation base for the company, he said.

He also linked PMI’s investment priorities to Europe’s wider efforts to reinforce its industrial base and attract long-term investment.

At a time when the region is seeking to strengthen its competitiveness, he argued that sustained private investment and technological innovation could make an important contribution.

A stable and predictable regulatory environment would also be necessary to maintain that momentum, supporting responsible innovation while safeguarding public health, he added.

PMI raises concerns over illicit tobacco trade

Another major subject addressed during the interview was the illicit tobacco trade, which Hannappel described as a growing challenge for Europe, with consequences extending beyond the tobacco industry.

He said illegal cigarette distribution undermined legitimate businesses, deprived governments of tax revenues, supported organised criminal activity and created difficulties for market oversight and consumer protection.

Figures from the latest KPMG report on illicit cigarette consumption across the EU illustrate the scale of the problem.

An estimated 41.8bn illegal cigarettes were consumed across the EU in 2025, representing 10.3 per cent of total cigarette consumption.

This was an increase of 7.2 per cent compared with 2024 and resulted in estimated lost tax revenues of €16.7bn.

France recorded an illicit cigarette market share of 41.4 per cent, while Belgium reached 24.8 per cent and the Netherlands 22.1 per cent.

Hannappel said the increasing prevalence of counterfeit cigarettes was particularly concerning, with such products now accounting for 44 per cent of illicit cigarette consumption in the EU.

“The increasingly sophisticated production and distribution networks operating across borders make tackling illicit trade a wider European economic and enforcement priority,” Hannapppel stated.

Cyprus was also experiencing an increase in illicit cigarette consumption, according to the same report.

The estimated share of illicit cigarettes in the local market rose from 14.3 per cent in 2024 to 16.3 per cent in 2025, representing approximately 160m cigarettes. The resulting loss in tax revenues was estimated at €27m.

“The country’s geographical and trading circumstances, including the Green Line, add further complexity to efforts to combat illicit trade,” he said.

“Addressing this challenge requires sustained cooperation between governments, enforcement authorities and legitimate businesses,” he added.

The PMI executive stressed that the company “invests in supply chain security product authentication and traceability capabilities that can support investigations and help identify illicit trade patterns”.

“We also work with our retail partners to strengthen responsible distribution practices and contribute our expertise and relevant information to enforcement efforts, within the appropriate legal framework,” he continued.

“Ultimately, combating illicit trade requires a coordinated approach that combines effective enforcement, public-private cooperation and predictable, evidence-based regulatory and fiscal policies,” Hannappel said.

He added that protecting the integrity of the legal market was important for safeguarding public revenues, supporting legitimate economic activity and strengthening Europe’s competitiveness.

Illicit trade and protection of minors

T The interview also addressed how combating illicit tobacco trade can contribute to preventing minors from accessing tobacco and nicotine products.

Hannappel said preventing underage access was a shared responsibility for governments, enforcement authorities and industry, and should remain a priority.

He argued that illegal distribution channels created additional risks because products circulating outside legitimate markets could bypass safeguards such as age verification, product standards and regulatory oversight.

For that reason, he said, tackling illicit trade was not solely a matter of protecting public revenues and legitimate businesses, but also an important component of consumer protection, particularly for young people.

Effective enforcement against illegal supply chains needed to be accompanied by responsible retail practices and robust age-verification measures, he added.

Hannappel said preventing underage access was a fundamental commitment for PMI.

The company’s marketing and commercial activities are directed exclusively at adult consumers, while it invested in age-verification technologies and responsible sales practices across its retail and digital channels.

It also worked with partners to strengthen compliance and ensure responsible sales practices.

He stressed that continued cooperation between authorities, industry and legitimate retailers was essential to strengthening safeguards and preventing minors from accessing tobacco and nicotine products.

PMI’s wider international presence

Founded through the opening of a tobacco shop on London’s Bond Street in 1847, PMI was incorporated in the United States in 1987 and has operated as an independent company since 2008.

Its headquarters are in Stamford, Connecticut, while its global Operations Centre is in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The company sells products in more than 180 countries and operates 50 factories across 31 countries, with its principal research and development centre located in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. PMI employs approximately 84,900 people worldwide.

The company describes itself as undergoing a transformation aimed at replacing cigarettes with smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue smoking.

In Cyprus, Philip Morris Cyprus is marking five years of operations in 2026, highlighting its continued investment in people, innovation and the local economy.

Following the Brussels presentation, Christos Tsagkalidis, General Manager of Philip Morris Cyprus, said the study demonstrated the wider contribution businesses could make to economic competitiveness through sustained investment and innovation.

“This study tells a broader story than the economic footprint of a single company,” he said.

“It demonstrates the role businesses can play in strengthening competitiveness through sustained investment, innovation and long-term commitment.”

Tsagkalidis said that, as an open and internationally oriented European economy, Cyprus needed to create conditions that attracted investment, encouraged innovation and gave businesses the confidence to expand and generate value.

He added that Philip Morris Cyprus shared that ambition and remained committed to advancing its transformation while contributing to the country’s long-term economic and social development.