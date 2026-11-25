The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) is joining a €5 million European project aimed at helping universities turn academic research into commercial products and industrial innovation, with a particular focus on sustainable and human-centred manufacturing.

The four-year VALORWIDE project, funded by the European Commission under Horizon Europe, brings together 14 universities, innovation agencies and industry organisations from seven European countries to strengthen links between researchers and businesses.

Tepak participated in the project’s kick-off meeting in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on October 19-20, represented by Stelios Yiatros, Alexandros Charalambides and Antonia Christou.

The initiative seeks to address the gap between academic research and commercial application, particularly in countries receiving EU support to strengthen their research and innovation capacity.

Universities often struggle to align research with companies’ commercial timelines, while intellectual property management can be too bureaucratic and researchers receive limited support to establish spin-off businesses.

VALORWIDE aims to develop more market-driven approaches to commercialising research, with five areas of activity planned across partner countries.

The project intends to train 100 academics and business professionals in knowledge commercialisation, while bringing researchers and companies together to develop 50 concepts and prototypes addressing real industrial challenges.

It will also assess and support the commercial potential of 40 technologies and intellectual property assets, matching them with potential licensing partners.

A further objective is to establish and coach 32 new research-based venture teams, bringing entrepreneurs and company representatives into academic spin-off projects.

The partners will also create a European knowledge commercialisation network connecting the ECIU and EUt+ university alliances.

The project focuses on Industry 5.0, which promotes sustainable, resilient and human-centred industrial development, including artificial intelligence and digital twins for energy-efficient production, collaborative robots and ethical AI in manufacturing.

Tepak will lead efforts to embed successful practices permanently within partner universities, targeting 15 institutional reforms.

It will also co-lead the research venture-building programme in Cyprus with startup accelerator Chrysalis LEAP, while coordinating the mapping of successful commercialisation practices across all seven participating countries.

The university will host training and open innovation pilots linking its researchers with local businesses, as well as the consortium’s second capacity-building bootcamp in Cyprus in 2027.

The first phase will involve mapping existing practices across the partnership, ahead of bootcamps in Trento and Cyprus.

Pilot activities in Cyprus are scheduled to begin in the project’s second year, with researchers, companies and innovation stakeholders invited to participate.

The project will produce an open knowledge commercialisation toolkit and policy recommendations for European and national decision-makers, with the aim of making the new practices a permanent part of university operations.

VALORWIDE is coordinated by the Technical University of Sofia and involves partners from Bulgaria, Romania, Cyprus, Poland, Lithuania, Italy and Germany.