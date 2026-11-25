A free training programme aimed at helping Cypriot businesses develop their export activities will run in Nicosia from December 1-17, 2026, with the Cyprus Productivity Centre and the Trade Service organising six sessions for business owners and senior executives.

The 18-hour programme, delivered over six sessions, is designed to provide companies with practical knowledge and tools to establish or strengthen their presence in international markets.

The initiative is organised by the Cyprus Productivity Centre, operating under the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance, and the Trade Service of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will also contribute through a presentation on developing the export activity of Cypriot businesses, as part of its institutional role in promoting trade and supporting companies.

Participants will be introduced to ways of assessing their businesses’ readiness to export, identifying and evaluating potential international markets, and developing an effective export strategy.

The training will also cover export costing and logistics, the selection of distribution channels, and the use of digital platforms and e-commerce to reach customers abroad.

Further subjects include export marketing, preparing an export action plan, customs procedures and the support tools available to businesses seeking to enter foreign markets.

The programme is aimed at owners and senior executives of companies involved in the production and trade of goods, as well as sales and marketing professionals.

It is also open to businesses looking to start or expand their export activities, including those seeking practical guidance on taking their products into overseas markets.

The six sessions will take place every Tuesday and Thursday between December 1 and 17, from 5pm to 8.15pm, at Room A of the Cyprus Productivity Centre headquarters, 77 Kallipoleos Avenue, Nicosia.

The programme will be delivered in Greek and participation is free of charge.

Further details are available through the detailed programme, while businesses can apply through the online registration page.