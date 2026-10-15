A new campaign focusing on the personal stories of seven rural woman was launched by the office of the gender equality commissioner Josie Christodoulou on Thursday.

“Their stories are not just personal testimonies. They are part of the history of our communities and highlight the contribution of women to maintaining agricultural production, strengthening the local economy and preserving cultural heritage and tradition,” the office said in a corresponding statement.

The campaign entitled “Women’s Stories–Rural Women” highlights the role of women in the rural development of Cyprus and is aimed at enhancing visibility of their contribution to the island’s economy and social development.

It focuses on the personal stories of seven women active in the agricultural sector, highlighting the daily challenges they face, the multiple roles they fulfil, as well as the opportunities available to women in the countryside. The video on their experiences is in Greek.

With 2026 having been declared as the “International Year of Agricultural Women” by the United Nations General Assembly, the launch of the campaign carries particular significance in recognising the crucial role of women in agricultural production and the inequalities they continue to face.

The campaign follows after several similar campaigns were launched by the gender commissioner’s office focusing on women in STEM professions (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), shipping and diplomacy.