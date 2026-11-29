Hull City beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park on Sunday, leaving the bottom club with a sixth successive Premier League defeat and new manager Thomas Frank without a league win.

Oli McBurnie headed Hull ahead in the 38th minute from a Regan Slater corner, his fifth goal of the season. Sorba Thomas curled in his first Hull goal three minutes into the second half. The video assistant referee checked the goal after Palace defender Oscar Mingueza went down holding his face, but the contact was minimal.

Slater made it 3-0 in the 80th minute with a low finish from the edge of the area, after McBurnie laid the ball off to him with the outside of his boot.

Palace’s Jorgen Strand Larsen scored in the 90th minute when Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis spilled his shot, and Adam Wharton added a second in stoppage time with a shot through a crowd of players.

Hull moved up to ninth with their fourth league win of the season, a week after ending an eight-game losing run by beating Brighton. Palace remain on seven points from 12 games, and have not won in the league since beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 on October 11. Frank has lost both league games since replacing Pierre Sage.