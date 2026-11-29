Bournemouth won 2-1 at Fulham on Sunday for a sixth successive Premier League victory under Marco Rose, moving up to fifth in the table despite Justin Kluivert being sent off in stoppage time.

Marcus Tavernier put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute from an Evanilson assist, after Fulham defender Calvin Bassey was at fault. Rodrigo Muniz levelled from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

Kluivert settled the match in the 62nd minute with a goal set up by Alex Scott.

Fulham pushed for an equaliser and there was a scramble in the Bournemouth six-yard box after goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic spilled the ball, but the visitors held on.

In the sixth minute of added time Kluivert received a second yellow card for wagging an imaginary yellow card at referee Stuart Atwell, who was not amused.