A contentious late equaliser by Jurrien Timber salvaged a 2-2 draw for Premier League leaders Arsenal against fierce rivals Manchester City on Sunday in a high-octane contest that barely paused for breath.

After weathering a ferocious Arsenal start, Erling Haaland gave City the lead, steering a curling shot beyond the outstretched hand of Arsenal’s keeper David Raya after the home side had given the ball away too easily.

Arsenal were level six minutes later when a deep Christos Tzolis ball found Mikel Merino at the back post and he headed it back across the box for an onrushing Havertz to score a diving header from almost point-blank range.

City retook the lead three minutes after halftime. Ayyoub Bouaddi nicked the ball off Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and found a galloping Enzo Fernandez who slid the ball under Raya.

The champions made it 2-2 when an 83rd-minute corner bounced in off Timber’s hip. There was, however, a lengthy VAR check to decide if the ball had touched the Arsenal player’s hand, while City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma felt he had been fouled.