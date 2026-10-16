The customs department on Friday warned of the risk of a parasitic mite entering Cyprus and spreading among bee colonies, urging the public not to bring bees or beekeeping equipment from the occupied north.

In a statement, the department said there were indications that the Tropilaelaps mercedesae mite had been detected in an area of eastern Turkey, raising concerns about its potential introduction to Cyprus.

The parasite poses a serious threat to beekeeping because of its rapid reproductive cycle and its ability to cause significant damage to developing bees and entire colonies, the department said.

Customs stressed the importance of identifying any attempts to transport potentially affected material and immediately notifying the relevant authorities to prevent the mite’s introduction and spread.

It also reminded the public that the movement of animals and animal products across the Green Line is prohibited under the Green Line Regulation, with any such items found liable to confiscation.

However, the department warned that bees could be easily concealed and transported because of their small size.

It therefore urged the public to refrain from bringing bees, queen bees or related beekeeping equipment from the north, stressing that preventing the parasite’s introduction was essential to protecting the island’s beekeeping sector.