Greek Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias called for closer cooperation with Japan on shipping and shipbuilding following talks in Tokyo, as Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis pursues similar efforts to strengthen maritime business ties with Japan.

Kikilias met Japanese Shipowners’ Association (JSA) vice-president Masanori Kato and secretary-general Yasuhiro Shinohara, in the presence of both countries’ ambassadors, to discuss maritime cooperation, freedom of navigation and the impact of armed conflicts on global trade.

The discussions also addressed the shipping industry’s energy transition and the need for balanced international regulations through the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

In a social media post on Friday, Kikilias said “Greece and Japan had both the ability and responsibility to play a decisive role in international shipping developments.”

He stressed that “shipping directly affects the prices of goods and fuel, making cooperation between governments and the maritime industry increasingly important.”

The Greek minister also invited Japanese shipping representatives to visit Greece for further discussions.

The commercial relationship between the two countries is already substantial. According to the Greek shipping ministry, 24 per cent of the Greek-owned merchant fleet was built in Japan, while Greek shipowners rank second in orders for new vessels at Japanese shipyards.

Meanwhile, Hadjimanolis is also in Tokyo, where she hosted a Cyprus Ship Registry reception attended by Japanese shipping and business representatives, promoting the Cyprus flag and opportunities for further investment.

As the reported earlier on Friday, the visit is part of a wider effort to attract Japanese shipping companies and strengthen Cyprus’ position as an international maritime centre.

Both ministers were also included in the programme of Friday’s 5th Capital Link Japan Maritime Forum, with Kikilias scheduled to deliver a keynote address and Hadjimanolis to discuss maritime policy, competitiveness and international cooperation with Capital Link president Nicolas Bornozis.

Their presence in Japan follows a meeting in Limassol on September 9, when Hadjimanolis hosted Kikilias and their counterparts from Malta and Italy.

The four countries agreed to strengthen coordination on international shipping policy, European maritime competitiveness and decarbonisation regulations under discussion at EU and IMO level.

Hadjimanolis will continue her Asian working visit to China and South Korea, with further meetings aimed at attracting shipping business and strengthening the Cyprus register.