A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a burglary which occurred in Nicosia, the police said on Sunday.

The police were informed of the incident on Friday, with a 43-year-old woman reporting that €1,360 in cash and around €3,500 worth of jewellery was stolen from her flat between June 25 and August 30.

Investigations led officers to the 20-year-oldwho was arrested at around 8pm on Saturday. The police say he admitted to the crimes under questioning, and also admitted to stealing €3,000 from a safe in the same building.

He is expected to be re-arrested in connection with the second case, and will be brought before the Nicosia district court for the issuance of a remand order.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.