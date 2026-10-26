Russian forces launched strikes on Monday on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, killing two people and injuring four, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Terekhov said there had been three strikes on a city district and that a high-rise apartment block and private homes had been damaged.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces had launched missiles at the city, a frequent target of attacks about 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border.

In neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Oleksandr Hanzha said Russian forces had launched more than 50 drone and artillery attacks.

A drone strike in the city of Pavlohrad killed one person and wounded ten, he said. Three of the injured were seriously hurt.