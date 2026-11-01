A practical guide to protecting yourself from online misinformation and manipulation

Online misinformation can influence how we vote, how we understand the world and how we treat other people. False claims, misleading videos and emotionally charged posts can spread rapidly, particularly during election campaigns, periods of political tension or public debate about migration and other sensitive issues.

You do not have to be an expert to recognise manipulation. You need to know what to question, where to verify information and when not to share something.

The European Union warns that information manipulation can undermine democratic processes, weaken trust in institutions and the media, discourage people from voting and deepen divisions between communities. Such campaigns may be conducted by domestic or foreign actors, sometimes using coordinated networks to make particular claims appear more popular or credible than they really are.

The aim is not to tell you what to think or which political views to hold. It is to help you make up your own mind using reliable information.

1. Keep calm when a post makes you angry

Strong emotions can be a warning sign.

Some misleading content is designed to make you angry, frightened, disgusted or outraged. The intention may be to encourage you to share it before checking whether it is true.

A post claiming that a politician has betrayed the country, that foreigners are receiving benefits at the expense of local families or that a particular community poses a threat may trigger an immediate reaction.

That reaction is understandable, but it should not replace verification.

Before responding, ask yourself whether the content is providing evidence or simply trying to provoke you. Is it asking you to understand an issue, or urging you to blame a person or group? Does it offer verifiable facts, or rely on sweeping accusations?

Pause before sharing. Even a few minutes spent checking a claim can prevent you from unintentionally helping it spread.

Remember that being angry about something does not prove it happened, just as a claim that makes you feel hopeful does not automatically make it true.

2. Do not believe everything you see online

Images, videos and apparent eyewitness accounts can be misleading.

A photograph may be genuine but show an event from years ago or from another country. A video may be edited to remove important context. An audio recording may be manipulated, while artificial intelligence can generate convincing images, voices and videos of events that never happened.

A screenshot of a supposed news report may have been fabricated. A post may also copy the logo and appearance of a legitimate news organisation, government department or public institution.

Be particularly cautious when content claims to reveal a shocking event that established news organisations have not reported.

Before trusting it, check whether the original image, video or statement can be found elsewhere. Look at when and where it was published, whether the full recording is available and whether the people shown can be independently identified through reliable reporting.

Do not assume that a video is authentic simply because it looks realistic, or that a statement is genuine because it appears to come from a familiar account.

3. Watch out for election manipulation

Election misinformation can target your vote, not just your opinion.

During election campaigns, misleading content may target candidates, political parties, electoral procedures or the credibility of the voting process itself.

It can take several forms, including fabricated allegations about candidates, false claims about polling arrangements, misleading statements about voting eligibility, manipulated recordings and rumours that the result has already been decided.

Other campaigns may attempt to discourage people from voting, encourage distrust in the electoral process or portray an election as illegitimate without credible evidence.

Before acting on information about an election, check official announcements from the relevant electoral authorities.

For Cyprus parliamentary elections, consult the Ministry of Interior and Central Elections Service, including the official election information published for the relevant poll.

Check the details independently rather than relying on a forwarded message, anonymous account or screenshot.

Be especially careful with claims about changes to polling stations, voting dates, eligibility requirements or ballot procedures. Incorrect information about these matters can affect whether people exercise their right to vote.

Political criticism is a normal part of democracy. A candidate making a controversial statement, a party being criticised or voters disagreeing about policy does not, by itself, demonstrate a disinformation campaign. Look for evidence of fabrication, misleading presentation or deliberate manipulation before drawing conclusions.

4. Do not let false claims turn communities against each other

Be sceptical of posts that blame an entire group for the actions of individuals.

Misinformation can exploit existing tensions involving migration, nationality, religion, ethnicity or other aspects of identity.

A post might use an isolated crime to suggest that everyone from a particular country is dangerous. Another might falsely claim that an entire community receives preferential treatment, is conspiring against the public or is responsible for a social problem.

Such claims can encourage hostility by presenting complex issues as a simple conflict between “us” and “them”.

Ask whether the post provides evidence for its wider conclusions, whether it distinguishes an individual incident from an entire population and whether relevant statistics or official information support the claim.

Check whether the material leaves out important details, such as the date, location, circumstances or outcome of an incident.

A real event does not necessarily support the conclusion being drawn from it. Nor does an allegation become true because it confirms something you already believe about a group.

You can debate migration, crime, public spending and government policy without accepting unverified claims about whole communities.

Cyprus’ Commissioner for Administration and the Protection of Human Rights launched an awareness campaign against hate speech and disinformation in June 2025, highlighting the connection between misleading content and harmful public discourse.

5. Check who is behind the message

A popular account is not necessarily a trustworthy source.

Online campaigns may use anonymous profiles, fake identities, copied photographs or accounts that appear to belong to genuine public figures.

Some posts may be amplified by networks of accounts sharing the same message within a short period. This can create the impression that a claim is widely accepted, even when the apparent support is artificial or coordinated.

Look at the account’s history. Was it created recently? Does it publish only political attacks or sensational claims? Does it provide links to credible evidence? Does it impersonate a recognised person or organisation?

Check the web address carefully. A fake website may imitate a genuine news outlet or official institution using a slightly different spelling or domain.

Search for the original statement or announcement independently rather than clicking only on the link provided in the post.

At the same time, do not assume that an unfamiliar account is automatically false or that a popular account is automatically reliable. Assess the evidence and the source together.

6. Check the claim, not just the headline

A misleading post can contain some genuine facts.

Manipulation does not always involve inventing an entire story. It can also involve presenting selected facts, removing context, using misleading statistics or drawing conclusions that the evidence does not support.

A headline might exaggerate what a report actually says. A graph might begin its scale at a misleading point. A statistic might refer to a different period, population or country from the one mentioned in the accompanying post.

Before accepting a claim, try to locate the original report, statement, research paper or official data.

Check the date and the context. Compare the headline with the full text. If figures are being used, look at the underlying data and how the figures were calculated.

For major claims, look for independent reporting from more than one credible news organisation or confirmation from a relevant official source.

Fact-checking organisations can also help establish whether a claim has previously been investigated. Read their evidence and methodology rather than relying only on a verdict or label.

If you cannot verify a claim, treat it as unconfirmed rather than automatically accepting or rejecting it.

7. Understand the role of artificial intelligence

AI can make fabricated content look and sound convincing.

Artificial intelligence tools can produce realistic photographs, imitate voices, create videos and generate large quantities of text in a short time.

A fabricated recording might appear to show a politician making a statement they never made. An image might depict an event that did not happen, while automatically generated articles may contain invented details presented in a confident tone.

Look for inconsistencies in the content, but do not rely on visual clues alone. Sophisticated material may not contain obvious errors, and genuine recordings can also look unusual because of poor quality or editing.

Try to find the original recording or statement through the person’s verified channels, an official source or reputable news coverage.

If a purported recording would have major political or social consequences, wait for independent verification before sharing it.

Do not treat an AI detection tool as definitive proof. Automated tools can make mistakes, so their findings should be considered alongside other evidence.

8. Recognise coordinated campaigns without jumping to conclusions

Repeated messages do not necessarily mean independent confirmation.

Several accounts may publish identical wording, share the same unusual image or repeat the same accusation within minutes. A claim may also spread through multiple pages that appear independent but all refer back to one unverified source.

These patterns can be reasons to investigate further, but they do not prove that the accounts are part of a coordinated operation. People can share the same content organically, and legitimate campaigns also use common messages.

The important question is whether the apparent agreement is supported by independent evidence.

Trace the claim back to its original source. Check whether the accounts provide separate evidence or simply repeat one another. Be wary when a large volume of posts gives the appearance of overwhelming consensus without adding verifiable information.

The European External Action Service describes foreign information manipulation and interference as intentional, coordinated activity that can seek to deepen social divisions and undermine democratic processes. Its guidance examines not only misleading claims but also the methods and networks used to spread them.

9. Think before you share

Sharing can help misinformation reach people who would never have seen the original post.

You do not have to create false content to contribute to its spread. Forwarding a rumour to a family group, reposting an unverified video or sharing a sensational headline can give it a wider audience.

Before sharing, ask yourself whether the source is reliable, whether the claim has been independently checked and whether the post leaves out information that could change its meaning.

Be particularly cautious with messages urging you to share something immediately before it is deleted, claiming that the mainstream media are hiding the truth or asking you to spread an allegation before it can be verified.

If a claim cannot be checked, do not pass it on as fact. If you have already shared something that turns out to be false or misleading, correct it where possible and remove the original post.

You can report content that appears deceptive or violates a platform’s rules. Use the reporting tools available on the relevant social media service, and consider contacting the appropriate authority if the content involves a credible threat, impersonation or other potentially unlawful activity.

Do not harass or threaten the person who posted it. Correcting misinformation should not become another form of online abuse.

10. The 60-second check

Before believing or sharing a controversial post, run through these questions.

WHO?

Who published it? Is the account genuine? Does the source have a track record of reliable reporting?

WHAT?

What exactly is being claimed? Is the post reporting a verified fact, offering an opinion or making an allegation?

WHEN AND WHERE?

When did the event happen? Is the image or video from the location being claimed? Could the material be old or taken out of context?

WHAT IS THE EVIDENCE?

Is there an original document, full recording, official statement or reliable report? Do independent sources support the claim?

WHY DOES IT MAKE ME FEEL THIS WAY?

Is the content trying to make me angry, frightened or hostile towards a particular person or community? Is that emotion distracting me from the evidence?

WHO ELSE HAS CONFIRMED IT?

Are credible, independent sources reporting the same facts, or are multiple accounts simply repeating one another?

AM I BEING PRESSURED TO SHARE IT?

If the post demands an immediate reaction, stop and check before proceeding.

11. Know where to turn for reliable information

You do not need to rely on a single source for every question. Use sources that are appropriate to the claim and check their evidence.

For election procedures, start with official electoral authorities. For government decisions, consult the relevant ministry or public institution. For statistics, look for the original data and methodology. For breaking news, compare established news organisations and seek the original source where possible.

The following resources provide further guidance:

The most important rule

Stop. Check. Think. Then decide whether to share.

You do not have to agree with a politician, trust every institution or accept every news report without question. Healthy democracies depend on debate, scrutiny and the freedom to challenge those in power.

But informed debate requires a distinction between fact and allegation, criticism and manipulation, and legitimate disagreement and attempts to turn communities against one another.

In a digital environment where misleading content can spread in seconds, taking a moment to verify a claim is a small action that can make a meaningful difference.